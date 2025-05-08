Ortholazer Shines A Light On Arthritis Awareness Month

Unlike conventional approaches, OrthoLazer's treatment is the M8 Therapy Laser, the most advanced robotic laser therapy system available today, and only offered at OrthoLazer Centers. This FDA-cleared, dual-wavelength technology penetrates deep into the tissue to reduce inflammation, accelerate healing, and restore mobility. Every session is personalized to each person's condition and recovery goals – all guided by a team that truly cares about helping people heal naturally.

"With 18 million people suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee alone, we have a tremendous opportunity to provide people access to solutions that keep every body moving pain-free," said Rod Mayer, CEO of OrthoLazer. "Our mission is to make advanced treatment accessible, while championing each person's success."

As part of its ongoing commitment to people living with arthritis, OrthoLazer supports the efforts of organizations like the Arthritis Foundation to raise awareness, expand access to resources, and promote innovative approaches to pain management.

Throughout May, OrthoLazer is raising awareness about arthritis and educating the public on how laser therapy can help relieve pain and improve mobility. The company is also highlighting real patient stories and sharing insights from physician partners who have seen the difference firsthand.

"At OrthoLazer, we're focused on delivering meaningful results, for our patients, our physician partners, and the communities we serve," said Dan Stichter, President of OrthoLazer. "By offering safe, proven technology that patients trust, we're building a scalable model for orthopedic wellness that delivers long-term value."

About OrthoLazer

OrthoLazer, Your Orthopedic Wellness Center, is a growing national network of laser therapy Centers that delivers safe, personalized pain relief powered by light. Using the exclusive, FDA-cleared M8 Therapy Laser, OrthoLazer offers a completely noninvasive alternative to traditional pain treatments-helping patients reduce inflammation, recover faster, and live more comfortably. Led by orthopedic professionals and guided by a patient-first philosophy, OrthoLazer is redefining orthopedic care through innovation, comfort, and proven results. To learn more, visit .

i Arthritis Foundation. . Accessed May 6, 2025.

SOURCE OrthoLazer