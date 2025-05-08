403
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 08/05: Bullish Bias (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1425. Add a stop-loss at 1.1250. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1250. Add a stop-loss at 1.1425.
The Fed's view has differed from that of the European Central Bank (ECB), which has slashed rates seven time in this cycle.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has pulled back from the year-to-date high of 1.1570 to 1.1318 as an indecision phase continues. It remains above the key support level at 1.1215, the upper side of the cup and handle pattern.The pair remains above the 25-day moving average, a sign that bulls are still in control. It is also slightly above the strong pivot release level of the Murrey Math Lines tool.Therefore, the EUR/USD exchange rate will remain in a bullish trend as long as it is above the support at 1.1215.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
