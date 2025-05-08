403
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 08/05: Bullish Pennant (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3250. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3250. Add a stop-loss at 1.3500.
The BoE hopes that its first interest rate cut of the year helping consumers and businesses by making borrowing costs cheaper. Its recent economic data showed that UK's inflation dropped to 2.6% in March from 2.8% in February. It has dropped for two consecutive months.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD technical analysisThe GBP/USD pair has wavered in the past few days, halting the 9% surge from its lowest level this year. This consolidation is happening for three main reasons. First, it is happening after it retested the important resistance level at 1.3431.Further, it is happening as part of the bullish pennant pattern, which is made up of a vertical line and a triangle pattern. Finally, the pair is slowly forming the handle section of the cup and handle pattern.The two line of the triangle pattern are about to converge, meaning that a bullish breakout may happen soon. If this happens, the first level to watch will be at 1.3430, followed by more gains to the psychological point at 1.3500. A move below the support at 1.3223 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
