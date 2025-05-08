American Cardinal Robert Prevost Elected As New Pope Leo XIV. Churchbells Are Ringing. There Was White Smoke. -
A group of Spaniards from Llanes, Asturias, who were on a cruise, disembarked this morning at the port of Civitavecchia and headed directly to the Vatican. Their arrival coincided precisely with the black smoke, which could be seen in the background while they took a group photo. Among them was Juan Manuel, who has not been surprised by the second cloud of black smoke:“It can't be so soon” (the election of the Pope), while Ana María is convinced that the next one“will not be Spanish” and that it is enough for him to follow the humanist and conciliatory“path” of Francis.
A woman with her dog dressed as a Pope is photographed by the press this Thursday in St. Peter's Square.
Also in the square were a Salvadoran couple, Nataly and Fernando, whose trip to Italy had been planned for a month. This trip coincided with the conclave, so they made their way to St. Peter's Square, even though the smoke was black. “We plan to return for the afternoon vote because it's a special event” she said, while the man confirmed his intention:“We have to take advantage; maybe in the afternoon we can witness this luxury. I hope so,” he commented, referring to the hypothetical election of the pontiff. Nataly says she enjoyed it, even though she didn't see the new pope:“You can feel the excitement of everyone waiting to see what's happening, and the atmosphere is super nice.”
There are those, however, who are not so sure they will be able to return, such as three Spanish women who are currently attending a teacher training course on cultural topics, as they have the morning off but must attend class in the afternoon. Monica, from Santander, is convinced that the new pope will be announced this Thursday afternoon and tells reporters that being present at St. Peter's is of interest to her as a historical event, not so much as a religious one.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment