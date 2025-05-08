APRIL DIAMOND's '30 DAYS OF APRIL' CAMPAIGN A SMASH SUCCESS - OVER HALF A MILLION VIEWS ACROSS HER SOCIAL MEDIA

Billboard Recording Artist April Diamond on her yearly 30 days of April campaign!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pop-dance powerhouse and Billboard-charting Recording Artist April Diamond has just wrapped her groundbreaking campaign,“30 Days of April,” to over Half a Million Views. This years Theme:

“A Perfect Day!”

“30 Days of April!”

Everyday with APRIL DIAMOND

Every year during the month of April,

April Diamond shares daily exciting content that included live chats, exclusive Celebrity Guest interviews, Special Events and behind-the-scenes moments.

This year, April Diamond and her vibrant presence and genuine connection with her audience sparked widespread enthusiasm, making this year's“30 Days of April” campaign one of the biggest and best yet.

Highlights included these Celebrity Interviews :

Exclusive with Actor and Voice Artist

GENO SEGERS

(Cinemax series“Banchee” , featured On YELLOWSTONE as“Danny” & MTV's“Teen Wolf!” Interview, Courtesy of HEY VEGAS TV/Pompey Entertainment.

Exclusive Chat on Instagram @AprilDiamondMusic with Celebrity Choreographer CHUCK MALDONADO :“Stomp the Yard!” 1 & 2 Movies,“Step up”,“DreamGirls”,“You Got Served”. Worked with artists: Usher, Missy Elliott, Jennifer Lopez, BackStreet Boys, Chris Brown, Ludacris and others. Founding member of Boyband“98 Degrees” JEFF TIMMONS.

Interview courtesy of HEY VEGAS TV /Pompey Entertainment:

Interview on Instagram @AprilDiamondMusic with Emmy Winning Visual Effects Supervisor: RICHARD SUCHY known for his work in movies like“The Chronicles of Narnia”,“Thor”,“Beawolf”,“ThePolarExpress”,“OpenSeason”, Nickelodeon's 2024 Super Bowl Special:“SpongeBob LIVE From Bikini Bottom!”

Actor/Soap Star LAWRENCE SAINT-VICTOR from“The Bold & The Beautiful” and his new Movie,“The Accused!” (On BET+). Interview on instagram @AprilDiamondMusic

CHAZ DEAN: Celebrity Hair Stylist and creator of WEN Hair Products

LIVE on April's Instagram

Other interviews included:

MICHAEL ORLAND, from American Idol! (Shows Never before seen pics with Carrie Underwood during his time on Idol!) Interview on Instagram @aprildiamondmusic

Actress ERIKA WOODS:“Raising Kanan!” Interview on Instagram @AprilDiamondMusic

IHeart Radio Host: MICHELLE BARONE of the New York based Interview show“RED” joined April for a chat on her Instagram too!

Other fun Day-In-The-Life adventures included a“Palm Springs Day!” A day with local singer Celeb Charles Brown who took April to the legendary and well-known“Thompson Hotel” in downtown Palm Springs! Plus, a visit to the beautiful, luxurious and vintage Specialty Hotel“the Velvet Rope!”

Well known Designer and RealEstate agent David Rios walked April and Charles through this gorgeous hotel fully restored to its hay day in the 20s and 30s.

April attended“THE BUNNY BALL GALA!” April walked the Bunny walk, fell into the stuffed Bunny Pit and got photographed on the cover of Bunny Vogue. The event was held at The TOWN & COUNTRY Resort In San Diego Presented by“Cruise 4 Kids!” Collecting stuffed Bunnies for kids and supporting kids in many local 501c non-profits.

April also did a LIVE walk-through of the beautiful Spring display at the amazing Las Vegas Bellaggio Hotel's Conservatory Atrium. Known for their award-winning atrium creations as works of art with beautiful flower and plant displays.

April attended The CHEER CHOICE AWARDS! Where everyone's favorite influencers get recognized for their positivity on social media and inspiring others.

Throughout the month of April, the singer-songwriter captivated fans with daily vibrant new content - culminating in over 500,000 views on Instagram and across all her social media platforms.

“This month was about giving my fans an inside look at everything I love -“To see such an incredible response from all over the world is beyond inspiring.”“I am so happy and honored to have such a great audience watching and to have such gracious celebrities who are experts in their field!”

April had a peak day with nearly 50,000 views in 24 hours on her instagram during her interview with Jeff Timmons of 98 degrees. This interview was an outtake from the full interview on HEY VEGAS TV.

The campaign's success not only reaffirmed April's status as a dynamic Recording Artist, but also showcased her influence as a Host and digital creator as well as a performer in today's music landscape.

April also answered questions LIVE from her Follower Family on instagram @AprilDiamondMusic.

Fans tuned in from all over the country and around the world to listen and engage with April's latest chats and news about her Celeb guest lineup.

“Every year, #30DaysofApril is my way of celebrating creativity and community,” said April Diamond.“The response this year has been overwhelming. I am so grateful and taken back by everyone who tuned in, commented, and shared the journey with me.”

April Diamond shows no signs of slowing down. With more music, special events, and more Celebrity interviews. April is also releasing a New Album this Summer. More content is on the horizon with a consistent flow of interviews throughout the Summer leading to the Release of April's New Album. Fans can expect even more inspiration from April Diamond in the months to come.

Be watching for April's Summer Streaming Special soon to be announced.

As anticipation builds for new music and upcoming tour announcements, April's team confirms that more fan-driven experiences are on the horizon.

