PM Discusses Youth Empowerment With Konrad Adenauer Foundation President


2025-05-08 02:03:41
Amman, May 8 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan received on Thursday the President of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and former President of the German Bundestag, Norbert Lammert, to review the Foundation's programs and ongoing cooperation in Jordan.
The meeting focused on the Foundation's initiatives in Jordan, particularly those aimed at supporting and empowering youth and enhancing their participation in political life.
Lammert emphasized the Foundation's commitment to continuing its work in Jordan through its local office and expressed interest in expanding its programs to benefit a wider segment of youth and civil society organizations.

