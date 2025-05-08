Al-Khurma Trail Poised To Become Petra's New Gateway For Adventure Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, May 8 (Petra) -- In a move to expand Jordan's adventure tourism offerings, 26 specialized tour operators gathered this week to explore and promote the Al-Khurma Trail, a new experiential route in Petra that blends rugged exploration with deep cultural immersion.The trail, developed and managed by the Jabal Masouda Cooperative Society, is designed to attract tourists seeking more than Petra's iconic monuments. Al-Khurma offers an integrated experience that draws on the intangible Bedouin heritage recognized by UNESCO.Activities include mountain hiking, traditional desert camping, preparing Bedouin cuisine, and cultural exchanges with local communities, all set against the dramatic backdrop of Petra's natural landscape.Fares Breizat, Chair of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), hailed the trail as a cornerstone of sustainable tourism. "Al-Khurma doesn't just diversify Petra's tourism portfolio, it empowers local communities and preserves the cultural DNA of the region," he said.The promotional event also featured a workshop led by environmental and heritage researcher Qais Al-Twaisi, who outlined the trail's development phases and highlighted its environmental and cultural value.A strategic marketing discussion followed, led by PDTRA's Director of Marketing and International Cooperation, Sabri Al-Fodoul, focusing on positioning the trail within Jordan's broader tourism strategy.Tour operators expressed strong interest in incorporating the trail into adventure packages. Several described Al-Khurma as "a hidden gem" with the potential to appeal to high-value travelers looking for immersive, off-the-beaten-path experiences.