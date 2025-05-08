Truelook Expands Camera Lineup And Subscription Plans To Meet The Demands Of The Field

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueLook, a leading provider of construction jobsite camera solutions, has expanded its lineup with two new fixed cameras-the ultra-compact 2K IR and ultra-detailed 8K IR-alongside new subscription plans built to give construction teams more control over how they monitor and manage their jobsites.

From residential builds to large-scale commercial projects, these updates give teams more flexibility in how they capture, view, and share progress, no matter the project size or scope.

"Today's construction sites aren't one-size-fits-all, and neither are our solutions," said Roger Yarrow, CEO at TrueLook. "We've listened closely to our customers and have adjusted our offerings to scale with their needs so that we can accommodate projects ranging from single-home builds to multi-phase commercial sites and complete skyline reconstructions. These new cameras and subscriptions let teams get exactly what they need, without paying for what they don't."

New Camera Options:

2K IR Fixed Camera

A compact, lightweight solution designed for smaller projects or multi-zone coverage. At just over three pounds and solar-ready, it's ideal for contractors who need to cover more ground with less complexity.



Still images at 2560 x 1440

Live streaming at 1280 x 720

Built-in 4G LTE and infrared for round-the-clock clarity

Optional solar panel with battery backup Pairs with new entry-level subscription plans

8K IR Fixed Camera

Designed for high-profile and complex builds, the 8K IR delivers cinema-grade image clarity-perfect for marketing and detailed documentation.



Time-lapse and stills at 7680 x 4320 resolution

Infrared support for low-light performance Ideal for skyscrapers, stadiums, infrastructure, and mega-projects

More Flexibility with New Subscription Plans:

Alongside the new cameras, TrueLook now offers tiered subscription plans that let customers align features and pricing to each job's needs. From basic live viewing and photo documentation to advanced security alerts, unlimited time-lapses, and long-term media storage, teams can now choose the right level of visibility for each project.

Plans start at $129/month , eliminating one-size-fits-all pricing and giving builders more control over how they manage and scale jobsite visibility. Learn more at truelook/pricing .

Built for Every Jobsite

These new offerings reflect a clear message from the field: visibility needs to be flexible, scalable, and easy to adapt as projects evolve. Whether it's a single-family home or a sprawling commercial build, TrueLook now offers a range of solutions that match the pace and pressure of today's jobsites. The 2K IR makes it easier to extend coverage without complexity, while the 8K IR delivers unmatched clarity for high-impact storytelling and stakeholder confidence. Combined with flexible subscription plans, TrueLook makes it simple to get the right level of coverage without overpaying or overcomplicating the setup.

About TrueLook

TrueLook provides construction teams with total jobsite visibility combining rugged, easy-to-deploy cameras with a powerful platform built for the realities of the field. From live streaming and cinematic time-lapses to AI-powered security, TrueLook helps builders document progress, protect assets, and keep stakeholders aligned. Thousands of projects across North America rely on TrueLook to stay informed and in control at every stage of the build.

SOURCE TrueLook

