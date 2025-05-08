New White Paper From Adcellerant Offers Critical Insights For Media Companies Navigating Economic Uncertainty

AdCellerant's latest resource provides actionable strategies to help media companies thrive during challenging economic conditions.

DENVER, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, a leading digital marketing and advertising technology company, today announced the release of a new white paper: "How Media Companies Can Strengthen Sales and Strategy in Uncertain Times."

As economic pressures continue to impact ad spend and business confidence, media companies seek ways to maintain revenue, empower their sales teams, and deliver greater value to advertisers. This white paper equips publishers, broadcasters, and media sellers with tactical guidance and proven strategies to meet that challenge.

When the economy slows, cutting advertising can cost you more than you think. This short video highlights why brands that continue advertising during downturns see faster revenue recovery, greater visibility, and long-term growth. Learn how staying visible signals confidence, builds trust, and puts your brand top-of-mind when it matters most. Watch now-and download the full Q2 whitepaper for deeper insights.

Adam Lee, chief business development officer at AdCellerant

Your media sellers are more than order takers-they're confidence builders. Download the white paper to equip them.

"In times of disruption, agile media brands use audience insight and innovation to capture market share, optimize operations, and redefine competitive advantage," said Adam Lee, chief business development officer at AdCellerant.

Inside the white paper, readers will find:



How to reframe digital as a low-risk, high-return solution for hesitant advertisers.

Bundling tactics that boost perceived value without relying on discounting.

Practical tips to elevate your sales team's confidence and performance, especially during uncertain times.

Strategies to leverage first-party data to attract and retain buyers. Examples of media companies that have thrived during economic uncertainty.

