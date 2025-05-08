Youscript Wins Pharmatech Innovation Award In 9Th Annual Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the industry-leading innovations of the YouScript Precision Prescribing platform and its positive impact on millions of patients' lives. As one of the foundational leaders in personalized medication management for over two decades, YouScript's award-winning solutions, extensive program experience, and tested and proven operations teams provide distinct advantages in the design, execution, and success of personalized prescribing programs. Studies show that that YouScript-powered programs have helped to reduce hospitalizations and emergency department visits by 39% and 71%, respectively.

The power of YouScript's technology platform lies within intuitive capabilities that assist providers to make intelligent, proactive medication decisions at the point of care. YouScript provides evidence-based guidance on drug and dose selection incorporating pharmacogenomics (PGx), drug-drug interactions, and phenoconversion, plus a patented framework for proactive risk assessments to highlight the direct potential impact of personalized prescribing. YouScript's decision support technologies, which contain drug-gene insights from over 19,000 high-evidence references covering over 2,000 medications, are widely available via EMR integrations, standalone applications, and APIs.

"YouScript's suite of technology and program solutions highlight a foundational mission to help unlock the true power of precision prescribing for all," said Kristine Ashcraft, Founder and President of YouScript. "We are proud of our continued growth and expansion as a trusted partner to value-based healthcare organizations, providers, and payers, and we thank MedTech Breakthrough for this incredible recognition."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories-including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond-the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

"YouScript is an industry-leading provider of medication management solutions that unlock the true power of precision prescribing for all," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "YouScript identifies substantially more major issues than typical drug-drug interaction programs, allowing healthcare providers to reduce trial-and-error prescribing, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. We're thrilled to award YouScript with the 'PharmaTech Innovation Award!'"

YouScript technology is also now powering alerting-based precision medicine solutions for thousands of individual client groups, pharmacy systems, long-term care systems, and pharmacy benefit managers that collectively support millions of patient lives.

About YouScript

YouScript is a leader in pharmacogenomics research, insights, and software solutions that help make precision prescribing possible. YouScript's lab-agnostic PGx risk, insights, and reference solutions assist clinical professionals to make fast, proactive decisions at the point of care. YouScript's PGx program support and research initiatives span more than two decades and have often served as a foundational basis for best practices in assessing categorial risk and measuring outcomes across the entire PGx industry. For more information, please visit .

About Aranscia

Aranscia delivers world-class diagnostic software, services, and testing innovations that help clinicians improve care outcomes. The Aranscia portfolio of companies, which includes 2bPrecise , AccessDx Laboratory , and YouScript , have extensive practical expertise in molecular diagnostics, genomics, and digital-first clinical workflows. Aranscia enables clinical organizations to effectively utilize precision diagnostics for turnkey programs in fields such as pharmacogenomics, infectious disease management, precision oncology, and genetic screening. With a dual focus on simplicity and scalability, Aranscia's portfolio companies are the ideal partner for long-term, value-based precision medicine initiatives. For more information, please visit

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough .

