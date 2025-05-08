May 2025 Gaps Progress Report Released By ANSI Electric Vehicles Standards Panel

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The gaps report provides updates on EV-related standards, research, and conformity assessment activities, captures suggested modifications to existing gaps, and identifies additional gaps to be considered for future roadmap reports.

The June 2023 roadmap identified 37 standardization gaps and corresponding recommendations across the areas of vehicle systems, charging infrastructure, grid integration, and cybersecurity. Of the 37 gaps, 14 were identified as high priority, 20 as medium priority, and three as low priority. In 23 cases, additional pre-standardization research and development activities were identified as needed. Representatives from 130 public- and private-sector organizations supported the roadmap's development, including U.S. federal government agencies and national laboratories, standards developing organizations (SDOs), industry, academia, and others.

The gaps report is not a consensus document, but rather is intended to serve as a "living document" that will be maintained and periodically re-published as standards development work continues or until the EVSP undertakes a next version of its standardization roadmap.

The ANSI EVSP does not develop standards. It serves as a cross-sector coordinating body whose objective is to foster coordination and collaboration on standardization matters among public- and private-sector stakeholders to enable the safe, mass deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) and associated infrastructure in the United States with international coordination, adaptability, and engagement.

The next gaps progress report is expected to be issued in the fall. To receive future updates, suggest edits to the report, or to get involved in EVSP activities, email [email protected] . For more information, visit .

