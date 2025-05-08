Fox And Rob Launch #Timeiiwatch Impact Campaign, Unveil Groundbreaking Release Strategy For TIME II: Unfinished Business This Juneteenth 2025

TIME II marks the directorial debut of Fox Rich , who captivated audiences as the indomitable matriarch in TIME. Reflecting on her visionary role and her personal journey has evolved into a fight for the freedom of others, she declares, "If 'TIME' was the cry, 'TIME II' is the call. This project is a purposed and intentional call-to-action that acts as a mirror reflecting the cracks in our justice system, a megaphone confronting excessive sentencing and other unjust acts that continue to enslave us through mass incarceration, and a whole movement that redefines what it truly means to be free in America."

Rob Rich , who served 21 years in the Louisiana State Penitentiary (Angola) , adds, "We're flipping the script on how films drive change. TIME II isn't about algorithms or streaming royalties, it's about people power. Freedom isn't free and this campaign asks audiences to invest not just their time, but their voices."

TIME II: Unfinished Business plunges headfirst into the aftermath of Rob's release from Angola after 21 grueling years - a release that only marked the beginning of their continued fight for freedom. The battle now rages on for their nephew and "fall partner," Ontario, who remains unjustly imprisoned. Fox and Rob confront the brutal realities that come with their unwavering commitment to free their nephew and honor the sacred promise they made to Rob's sister – to bring her baby boy home.

TIME II: Unfinished Business offers audiences an unflinching view of the lengths these extraordinary individuals will go to alter their family's fate and rewrite the course of history.

Releasing on Juneteenth, history is reimagined as Fox and Rob tie the celebration of emancipation to modern-day bondage, highlighting that the 13th Amendment loophole is not freedom. The #TimeIIWatch campaign repositions Juneteenth as a moment of national reckoning connecting our past to our present struggles, revealing the unjust systems that still cage our people.

This historic initiative features a first-ever national watch party that will live-stream a full screening of the film as well as roundtable dialogues. 1M+ people across the country and abroad are invited to gather together to engage in the fight for justice.

To participate and support the movement, those interested can register for watch party access by visiting . Each registration is $24.99 per person. Options are available for groups, organizations, churches and families, who are encouraged to leverage the TIME II Juneteenth premiere as their own synchronized watch party event for concerted and localized discussions.

To deepen their impact, Fox and Rob have pledged to contribute $1 from each watch party registration to the Amistad Research Center , the oldest, largest and most comprehensive independent-held Black archive. As one of our nation's last historical bastions, Fox and Rob aim to raise $1 million dollars through the #TimeIIWatch campaign to benefit the Amistad and ultimately preserve the authentic Black narratives that powerful forces seek to silence.

Registration for the #TimeIIWatch national Juneteenth watch party is now available. To sign up, visit .

For group ticket sales, or to arrange your own synchronized watch party event, contact [email protected] .

For more information on Fox and Rob, TIME II: Unfinished Business and exciting updates with the #TimeIIWatch campaign , visit or follow @FoxandRob on all social media channels - Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , YouTube and LinkedIn .

ABOUT TIME II: UNFINISHED BUSINESS

TIME II: Unfinished Business is a Rich Time Production, presented by Twin Pine Productions in association with TillSow Studios. The film's development team includes Executive Producers Alex Benton, Nick Pasternak, Rob G. Rich, and Fox Rich; Co-Executive Producers Hope Harris, Michael Refuerzo, and Brittany K. Barnett; Producer Daniel Lafrentz; and Co-Producer Joshua Montrel. Edited by Anna V. Patel. For more information, visit .

ABOUT FOX AND ROB RICHARDSON

Sibil "Fox" and Robert "Rob" Richardson, affectionately known as Fox and Rob, captured the hearts of audiences worldwide in the Oscar-nominated TIME , named one of President Barack Obama's favorites of 2020. The documentary also earned a spot in Time Magazine 's "25 Most Defining Works of the Black Renaissance" and was listed among The Hollywood Reporter as one of the "Top 50 Films of the Century ." Now, TIME II:Unfinished Business builds on that legacy, blending powerful storytelling with the national #TimeIIWatch: A Juneteenth Campaign for Freedom movement for justice reform. Through their commitment "To Be Free is to Free Others," Fox and Rob continue fighting for those still trapped in the system. For more information, visit .

