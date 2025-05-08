SECU Foundation Awards Grace Clinic Of Yadkin Valley With $600,000 Grant For New Medical Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELKIN, N.C., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has announced a $600,000 challenge grant for Grace Clinic of Yadkin Valley (GCYV) to assist with the construction of a new medical facility in Elkin, North Carolina. The 7,125 square-foot clinic will allow the non-profit to greatly expand services in its four-county region and increase capacity to serve over 600 patients annually.

GCYV is a Free and Charitable Clinic (FCC) that provides quality integrated primary healthcare for marginalized individuals, including those with chronic conditions and behavioral health needs. One of eight FCCs in North Carolina serving Medicare and Medicaid patients, GCYV provides access to a region where 18.5% of adults are uninsured and 22.5% of adults are living under the poverty level according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

“We are so pleased to support the important work of Grace Clinic of Yadkin Valley,” said SECU Foundation Board member Michael Clements.“GCYV is such a valuable part of the community, providing critical services for the people of this area for almost 20 years. SECU Foundation is thrilled to help fund the construction of a new facility that will expand much-needed services and allow for hundreds more patients to be served each year.”

“Grace Clinic of Yadkin Valley is extremely grateful to the SECU Foundation for their generous support of the construction of a new Health Center,” said GCYV Executive Director Betty W. Taylor.“The Center will offer a wide range of primary care, behavioral health, medication assistance, and dental services. The new facility will not only expand our services, but also will provide better utilization of space and improved access and parking for handicapped patients.”

A bout SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, , and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, ...









Receiving the check are GCYV Board members and Executive Director Betty W. Taylor (third from the left) surrounded by GCYV and SECU Foundation representatives.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at