Occupancy Analytics Leader Lambent Adds Two Higher Ed Veterans To Its Board Of Advisors

BOSTON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occupancy analytics software company Lambent today announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Advisors. Robert Wynkoop, Vice President of Operations and Finance at Covenant College, and Maria O'Callaghan-Cassidy, former Senior Associate Vice President, Campus Operations at the University of Richmond, join Lambent's advisory board to help build on the company's success working with higher education institutions and corporations. Both bring an invaluable perspective on how occupancy analytics can help optimize organizations' approaches to real estate investment and space management while also providing employees, students and visitors with the best possible experiences in those spaces.

“Rob and Maria both bring a great mix of operational and finance experience across higher education, government and corporate real estate,” said Julie Roberts, Lambent's Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer.“Rob also has first-hand experience and success with the Lambent Spaces platform. That combination provides a really valuable perspective as we look to expand the value and footprint of our solutions across corporate and higher ed campuses.”

In his role as Vice President of Operations and Finance at Covenant College, Wynkoop oversees finance and accounting, business operations, facilities and maintenance, human resources, and technology services. Before joining Covenant in 2024, he spent 11 years at Purdue University, where his team managed space administration, real estate and development, logistics and procurement services on campus and at the Purdue University Airport, the Purdue Memorial Union, and Purdue Conferences. While at Purdue, Wynkoop oversaw the implementation of the Lambent Spaces occupancy analytics platform that currently helps manage over one million square feet on its West Lafayette campus. That implementation has assisted Purdue in avoiding approximately $30 million in operating expenses through better space utilization. Earlier in his career, Wynkoop served at the Indiana Department of Administration (IDOA) under Governor Mitch Daniels, holding the position of commissioner from 2010 to 2013.

O'Callaghan-Cassidy brings extensive experience in higher education facilities management and campus operations. Most recently as Senior Associate Vice President of Campus Operations at the University of Richmond, she led a team of 400+ professionals across dining services, campus business services, facilities operations, architecture and campus operations budget and finance. Previously, she spent 25 years at The Wharton School where she rose through the ranks from Manager of Scheduling and Facilities Services to Senior Director of Operations to Executive Director of Design & Construction and Facilities Planning and Operations.

About Lambent

Lambent is an occupancy analytics software company helping corporate and higher ed campuses optimize space utilization, facilities operations and real estate investments. Its SaaS platform, Lambent Spaces , leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics to inform decisions related to utilization, workplace experiences, planning, scheduling, and maintenance. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit .

