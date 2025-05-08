Indian Researchers Develop Smart Cage To Smoothen Cattle Transport

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Researchers from the Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering and Research Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik have developed a modular, flexible cattle cage to facilitate smooth cattle transport across the country.

Traditionally, cattle are transported in open or ill-fitted goods carrier trucks with no proper loading mechanisms. This exposes them to high stress, injuries, and even fatal accidents.

These outdated practices also create logistical headaches for farmers and transporters, all while violating basic animal welfare norms.

“The cage can be adjusted to fit different vehicles, complete with a ramp that doubles as a door can help ease transport of cattle in villages, particularly take farm animals to the cattle market,” according to Prof. Sandip S. Patil, from the varsity, who led the innovation.

Through a project funded by DST-SEED (Science for Equity, Empowerment, and Development), Patil's team developed a cage that can make cattle transport safer, easier, and cheaper.

“This is not just a cage, but a science-driven mobility solution designed with telescopic mechanisms, foldable ramps, and reinforced metal frames, engineered to reduce injuries, lower stress, and dramatically improve loading and unloading for cattle,” the researchers said.

It is also armed with telescopic sliding, that can match the size of the vehicle, a roller-assisted movement that allows for easy cage adjustment, a foldable ramp cum door that provides a seamless way to load cattle and doubles up as a safety gate, a cross-link mesh design that adds durability while improving airflow.

The design was tested with field surveys, farmer feedback, and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) to ensure proper ventilation.

The cage can reduce animal injuries and stress during transit and has simplified handling, especially for small-scale farmers. It is cost-effective and scalable, ideal for rural and semi-urban regions, compliant with animal welfare laws, potentially reducing legal issues for transporters, and adaptable to double-storied configurations, making it suitable for larger vehicles and heavier loads.

This system can also be used in dairies, Gaushalas, and veterinary operations and for safe and efficient short-distance livestock movement and can help communities by cutting losses, saving labour, and promoting humane transport practices, the researchers said.