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Lucknow: Fire Breaks Out At Hazratganj Restaurant, No Casualties

Lucknow: Fire Breaks Out At Hazratganj Restaurant, No Casualties


2026-05-10 09:03:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Fire at Hazratganj Restaurant

A fire broke out at a restaurant in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Sunday night. Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders were rushed to the Rovers restaurant in the area and successfully brought the blaze under control.

According to Fire Safety Officer (FSO) Hazratganj, Ramkumar Rawat, the fire originated in the kitchen on the ground floor of the establishment. "The fire broke out in the kitchen on the ground floor of Rovers Restaurant... The fire has been extinguished, and there are no casualties..." Rawat told ANI.

Separate Fire Incident at CA's Office

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a Chartered Accountant's office near the La Plus building in Hazratganj, causing damage to computer systems and electronic equipment, officials said on May 2.

Hazratganj Fire Safety Officer (FSO) Ram Kumar Rawat said, "The control room of the Fire Service received information that a fire broke out in an office near the La Plus building. We reached the spot with two fire tenders upon receiving the information and saw that two rooms on the first floor of a CA office had caught fire... The reason can be a possible electric circuit. There were no injuries, but significant damage was done to the office's computers and other equipment." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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