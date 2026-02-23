Tanya Mittal Getting Married? Fans Go Crazy As Bridal Look Video Goes Viral [WATCH]

Influencer Tanya Mittal sparked wedding rumours after a stunning bridal video went viral online, leaving fans excited and curious, with many wondering if she is truly getting married soon or just shooting.

Tanya Mittal, who became famous as 'Bundle Rani' on Bigg Boss, is creating a huge buzz. A video she posted on social media is the reason for all this excitement. The social media star, a contestant from Salman Khan's Hindi Bigg Boss 19, really knows how to grab her fans' attention.

It's been months since Bigg Boss ended, but Tanya's drama and her fancy lifestyle keep her in the news. Now, there are strong rumours that she's getting married, all thanks to a video hint she dropped herself.

In the video, Tanya Mittal is dressed up like a bride in a red lehenga, just like a traditional North Indian bride. You can see rose petals being showered on her as she poses for the camera. She captioned the video, 'Preparation begins.'

She posted this video yesterday, sparking all sorts of reactions. Fans are asking if she's really becoming a bride. Many think it's just a photoshoot, with one saying, 'Tanya is classic, but I almost had a heart attack.' Another user noticed that director Ekta Kapoor liked her reel, suggesting it might be for a project. The big question on everyone's mind is, 'Who is the lucky guy?'

Tanya Mittal is an entrepreneur and a digital star with a massive 4.4 million followers on Instagram. She founded the gifting brand 'Handmade with Love by Tanya,' which started as a small idea. However, it was Bigg Boss 19 that made her super popular. For now, only Tanya can tell if she's getting married or not, as she has never spoken about a partner before.

On the Bigg Boss 19 show, Tanya Mittal got heavily trolled for boasting about her lavish lifestyle. She made claims like, 'I go to the Taj just to drink coffee,' 'I get my biscuits from England,' 'I brought 800 sarees to the Bigg Boss house,' and even said she was more beautiful than Aishwarya Rai. The other housemates themselves trolled her for these statements