Russia, Ukraine Accuse Each Other Of Violating 3-Day Ceasefire

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow/Kyiv, May 11 (IANS) Russia and Ukraine on Sunday accused each other of violating a declared three-day ceasefire.

The Russian Defence Ministry said Sunday that Ukrainian forces committed 16,071 violations of the ceasefire regime in the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russian forces responded to the ceasefire violations in kind, launching retaliatory strikes against multiple launch rocket system, artillery, and mortar positions, as well as command posts and drone launch sites, the ministry said.

On Saturday, the ministry also reported 8,970 ceasefire violations in multiple regions.

Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that at least one person was killed and 15 others were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine despite the ceasefire.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement that Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 60 times on Sunday.

Russia and Ukraine on Friday agreed to a three-day ceasefire from Saturday to Monday during the Victory Day celebrations.

Earlier this month, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced on that Russia declares a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 until May 10 in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, reported local media.

This ceasefire is during the celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in World War II.

"In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, during the celebration of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War, from midnight on May 8 to May 10, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire," the Ministry said, reported the State owned Russian news agency TASS.

Earlier on May 4, speaking at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said, referring to Russia's Victory Parade on May 9 without any defence equipment,“If that happens, it will be the first time in many, many years. They cannot afford military equipment – and they fear drones may buzz over Red Square.”