Turkey Offers to Mediate Between US and Iran, Rejects Military Options
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday affirmed that Türkiye is prepared to mediate between Iran and the United States to reduce regional tensions, while firmly rejecting any military intervention against Tehran.
“Türkiye is ready to assume a facilitating role between Iran and the United States in order to de-escalate tensions and help resolve issues through diplomatic means,” Erdogan said in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat during his visit to Saudi Arabia.
He emphasized that Türkiye does not want the region to experience “a new war or a new wave of destruction.”
“We have openly and consistently expressed our opposition to any military intervention against Iran on every platform,” Erdogan added, urging all parties to refrain from actions that could escalate the situation.
Erdogan also called for the creation of regional security mechanisms aimed at “prevent[ing] crises before they occur.”
"What our region needs is not new divisions, but a foundation for cooperation shaped by common wisdom and shared responsibility,” he said. “Our aim is not to manage conflict but to jointly strengthen the diplomatic groundwork that will prevent it from arising in the first place.”
The Turkish president noted that Ankara continues consultations with key regional actors, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, to promote stability and dialogue in the region.
