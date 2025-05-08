Syndax Announces Participation In May Investor Conferences
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch Vegas Health Care Conference with a fireside chat on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. PT/ 12:20 p.m. ET. TD Cowen 6 th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit with a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available in the Investor section of the Company's website at , where a replay will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and NiktimvoTM (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn .
Syndax Contacts
Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
...
Tel 781.684.9827
SNDX-G
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment