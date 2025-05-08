Syndax Announces Participation In May Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, as well as members of the Syndax management team, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Bank of America Merrill Lynch Vegas Health Care Conference with a fireside chat on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. PT/ 12:20 p.m. ET. TD Cowen 6 th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit with a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available in the Investor section of the Company's website at , where a replay will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and NiktimvoTM (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn .

Syndax Contacts

Sharon Klahre

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G