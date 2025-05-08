CGI Secures 10-Year Contract Extension With Colorado Parks And Wildlife

Agency will enhance financial sustainability and operational efficiency with deployment of CGI Advantage® Performance Budgeting

DENVER, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services companies, today announced the award of a 10-year contract extension with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). The ongoing partnership underscores CGI's commitment to supporting CPW's mission through advanced performance budgeting and transformed operational solutions.

"Performance Budgeting has been instrumental in allowing CPW to manage its financial resources," said Chuck Brown, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Budget and Policy Analyst. "CGI's continued support will deliver the tools and insights needed to optimize our budgeting processes, ensure financial compliance, and sustain our commitment to the state's conservation and recreational goals."

Under this extended contract, CGI will continue providing its innovative cloud-based CGI Advantage Performance Budgeting (PB) solution with enhancements, including advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, comprehensive testing tools to ensure system reliability, outcomes, and performance, and improved data visualization and reporting. CGI will also deliver expert Testing as a Service (TaaS) to support improved quality assurance and system integrity.

The integration of these solutions with CGI Advantage Financial Management will enhance CPW's business intelligence, enabling the alignment of performance budget forecasts with actuals, and ensuring rigorous tracking of compliance on awards and grants. This comprehensive approach supports CPW's objective of achieving financial sustainability and operational efficiency. Furthermore, the system will seamlessly integrate with the State's financial application, Colorado Operations Resource Engine (CORE), ensuring continuous operations on a trusted platform.

In addition to these technological advancements, CGI's partnership with CPW has also featured significant community engagement. Over the years, CGI has participated in 10 community volunteer events with CPW, including three Earth Day celebrations. These events, held two to three times annually, bring together volunteers from each organization and highlight the collaborative spirit and a shared commitment to community service.

"CGI is committed to driving the success of CPW's vital work in preserving Colorado's natural resources and fostering community involvement," said John Manta, Senior Vice-President of CGI's Midwest operations. "Our commitment to continuous innovation, coupled with our active involvement in community service, reflects our dedication to supporting CPW's mission and making a positive impact in the communities we call home."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a state agency managing 43 state parks and over 350 wildlife areas, relies heavily on diverse funding sources. More than 90 percent of its budget comes from non-tax revenues, including hunting and fishing license sales, park passes and fees, registration fees, and federal excise taxes on hunting and fishing gear.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi/advantage .

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services companies in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi .

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)



SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED