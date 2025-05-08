Plastic Based Meat Packaging Market To Reach $14.4 Billion, Globally, By 2034 At 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Forecast Period
|
2025–2034
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Market Size in 2024
|
$9.9 billion
|
Market Size in 2034
|
$14.4 billion
|
CAGR
|
3.9 %
|
No. of Pages in Report
|
437
|
Segments Covered
|
Product Type, Material Type, Meat Type, and Region
|
Drivers
|
|
Opportunity
|
|
Restraint
|
C old Chain Dependency in Meat Packaging
The efficiency and effectiveness of meat packaging are heavily reliant on a well-developed cold chain infrastructure. Advanced packaging formats such as vacuum skin packaging, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and temperature-sensitive films are designed to preserve meat products under specific temperature conditions. These technologies are essential for maintaining the freshness, safety, and shelf life of perishable meat items, particularly in the context of long-distance transportation and e-commerce deliveries. ProAmpac and C-P Flexible Packaging have introduced innovative solutions in the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) sector to enhance both product visibility and freshness. ProAmpac introduced fiber-based MAP solutions such as the RAP Sandwich Wedge, which not only improves product visibility but also extends the freshness of packaged goods. C-P Flexible Packaging collaborated with Northwest Frozen to develop hermetically sealed meals using low-oxygen MAP techniques, further optimizing the shelf life and quality of frozen meals. In January 2022, FSSAI issued directions under Section 16(5) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, operationalizing the Draft Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2022. These regulations pertain to the use of recycled plastics in packaging.
Request For Customization:
Growth in Organic Meat Demand in Asia-Pacific countries
The growth in organic meat demand in Asia-Pacific countries has become a significant trend driven by increasing health-consciousness and rising disposable incomes in the region. Organic meat, which is produced without the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or hormones, is gaining popularity among consumers who are more aware of food safety, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare concerns. In China and India, rapid urbanization and a burgeoning middle class are driving greater demand for high-quality food products, including organic meat. Consumers are becoming more discerning about the quality of the food they consume, influenced by concerns about the safety of conventionally produced meat, which may contain harmful chemicals or antibiotics. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to see a 1.3% annual growth in meat consumption from 2024 to 2035, reaching 114 million tons by 2035. This growth is primarily driven by increased demand in middle-income countries, particularly India and Southeast Asia, due to urbanization and rising incomes
Threat of New Entrants in the Meat Packaging Industry:
The threat of new entrants in the meat packaging industry is moderate to low due to several barriers to entry that protect established players. One of the key barriers is the significant capital investment required to set up meat processing and packaging facilities. These facilities need to meet stringent regulations related to food safety, quality control, and health standards, which can be costly for new companies to comply with. In addition, established companies benefit from economies of scale, allowing them to reduce unit costs and maintain competitive pricing that newcomers might find difficult to match.
Competitive Rivalry in the Meat Packaging Industry:
Competitive rivalry in the meat packaging industry is generally high due to the presence of several large, well-established players. Companies in this sector often compete based on factors such as price, product quality, innovation, and service. With many competitors offering similar products, there is intense pressure to maintain competitive pricing while ensuring compliance with health and safety regulations, which increases operational costs. Furthermore, the rise of consumer preferences for organic, sustainable, and ethically sourced meats adds another layer of competition, as companies need to differentiate themselves with these attributes.
Leading Market Players: -
-
Amcor plc, Mondi
Berry Global Inc.
Sealed Air Corporation
Winpak Ltd
Coveris
Bolloré Group
Sealpac International bv
Smurfit Kappa
ULMA GROUP
Recent Key Developments
-
In August 2023, Amcor launched AmFiber Packpyrus, a paper-based packaging solution for meat products. This packaging contains at least 85% paper fibers from FSC certified sources and offers a 56% reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional plastic trays.
In August 2023, Amcor acquired Phoenix Flexibles, a flexible packaging company based in Gujarat, India, to expand its market presence. In November 2024, Amcor agreed to acquire Berry Global for $8.43 billion in stock, aiming to enhance its product portfolio and global footprint.
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Plastic Based Meat Packaging Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.
Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:
Similar Reports
-
Corrugated Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031
Packaging Resins Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032
Battery Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031
Plastic Compounding Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032
Plastic Recycling Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031
Pyrolysis Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031
U.S Packaging and Protective Packaging Market: U.S. Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032
Flexible Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032
Packaging Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032
Biodegradable Plastics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2033
About Us
Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
United States
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
[email protected]
Web:
Allied Market Research Blog:
Blog:
Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |
Logo:
SOURCE Allied Market ResearchWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment