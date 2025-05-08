403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jury Acquits Three Former Memphis Cops in Tyre Nichols Murder Trial
(MENAFN) Three former Memphis police officers were found not guilty on Wednesday of state charges related to the 2023 death of Tyre Nichols, who died after a violent encounter following a traffic stop, various news outlets report.
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith were acquitted of all charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping.
The incident occurred on January 7 when Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, ran from officers after being initially removed from his vehicle, pepper-sprayed, and tased during a traffic stop. Upon apprehending Nichols, officers punched, kicked, and struck him with a police baton. He succumbed to his injuries three days later.
Two other former Memphis police officers involved in the beating, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin, had previously pleaded guilty to state charges under agreements with prosecutors and did not face trial. They also admitted guilt to federal charges and are awaiting sentencing.
The prosecution contended that the officers employed excessive and fatal force against Nichols and were criminally liable for one another's actions. They further argued that the officers had an obligation to step in and halt the beating.
Conversely, defense lawyers asserted that the three officers on trial adhered to proper police protocols and standards. They highlighted that the officer who allegedly used the most violence was Martin, who kicked and punched Nichols multiple times in the head but was not on trial.
In December, the U.S. Department of Justice released findings from a 17-month investigation, concluding that the Memphis Police Department engages in excessive force and discriminates against Black individuals.
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith were acquitted of all charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping.
The incident occurred on January 7 when Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, ran from officers after being initially removed from his vehicle, pepper-sprayed, and tased during a traffic stop. Upon apprehending Nichols, officers punched, kicked, and struck him with a police baton. He succumbed to his injuries three days later.
Two other former Memphis police officers involved in the beating, Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin, had previously pleaded guilty to state charges under agreements with prosecutors and did not face trial. They also admitted guilt to federal charges and are awaiting sentencing.
The prosecution contended that the officers employed excessive and fatal force against Nichols and were criminally liable for one another's actions. They further argued that the officers had an obligation to step in and halt the beating.
Conversely, defense lawyers asserted that the three officers on trial adhered to proper police protocols and standards. They highlighted that the officer who allegedly used the most violence was Martin, who kicked and punched Nichols multiple times in the head but was not on trial.
In December, the U.S. Department of Justice released findings from a 17-month investigation, concluding that the Memphis Police Department engages in excessive force and discriminates against Black individuals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment