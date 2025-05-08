403
Kuwaiti-French Naval Drills Conclude
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- The joint "Arab Breeze" 2025 military exercise involving Kuwaiti and French naval forces, which kicked off on April 20, concluded at Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base on Thursday.
The military drills were aimed at upgrading the combat preparation of personnel and sharing expertise and operational concepts between both sides, as well as enhancing cooperation in maritime surveying and demining, the Kuwaiti Army's General Staff said in a statement.
They also came in the context of the scheduled plan for training cooperation between Kuwaiti naval forces and other brotherly and friendly countries' navies, it added. (end)
