Zeroh Receives Fatwa Approval For Next-Generation Islamic Finance Infrastructure, Unlocking New Digital Products

MENAFN - Pressat) DOHA, Qatar – May 8, 2025 – ZeroH, Blade Labs' embedded Islamic finance platform, has received a formal Shariah pronouncement ("fatwa") from the prestigious Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board. The fatwa specifically validates ZeroH's digitalization and smartization services for Islamic financial products and transactions.

The approval confirms that ZeroH's comprehensive asset tokenization and smart contract framework complies with Shariah requirements by ensuring the correct execution order of financial steps - a critical foundation of Islamic finance integrity.

The fatwa, signed by Dr. Mohamed Ali Elgari (Chairman), Dr. Mohd Daud Bakar, Dr. Muhammad Amin Ali Al-Qattan, and Dr. Osama Al-Dereai, specifically validates ZeroH's framework for multiple Shariah-based contracts, including Murabahah financing, Commodity Murabaha financing, hire purchase arrangements, and Musharakah structures.

Transforming Islamic Finance Operations

ZeroH's embedded platform delivers:



Automated end-to-end processing of Islamic financial products with proper sequence verification

Programmatic controls that ensure Shariah compliance at every transaction step

Seamless integration with existing financial systems and workflows Immutable smart contracts that execute and verify Shariah-compliant transactions

ZeroH operates under the Shariah principle of Ujrah (fee-for-service) and will power the forthcoming ZeroH Network, connecting financial institutions through secure, verified transaction sequences across multiple Islamic financial products.

About ZeroH

ZeroH is an embedded Islamic finance platform that enables proper transaction sequencing for Murabahah, Commodity Murabahah, Ijarah, and more. Backed by smart contracts and annual Shariah audits, ZeroH automates compliance under Ujrah-delivering a riba-free solution that reduces risk, cuts costs, and accelerates approvals.

About Blade Labs

Operating under Ujrah, Blade Labs merges distributed ledger technology, smart contracts, and large-scale integrations to bring riba-free finance into everyday commerce.

Media Contact:

Intesar Haquani (CBO, Blade Labs)

Intesar Haquani (CBO, Blade Labs)