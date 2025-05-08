Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Report 2025: E-Commerce, Urbanization, And Health Trends Drive Growth Despite Regulatory Hurdles - Forecasts To 2029 And 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|301
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$21.94 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$57.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Definition and Segmentations
- Market Segmentation by Product Alcohol-Free Low Alcohol Market Segmentation by Material Malted Grains Hops Yeasts Enzymes Other Materials Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Store-Based Non-Store-Based Market Segmentation by Category Plain Flavored
Major Market Trends
- Innovative Product Development and Consumer-Centric Offerings Non-Alcoholic Beer for Dogs Innovating The Pet Beverage Market Investment in Technology to Enhance Production of No-Alcohol and Low-Alcohol Beers Innovation in Non-Alcoholic Beer Sustainable Aroma Development to Enhance Flavor Profiles New Non-Alcoholic Beverage Combines Beer and Fruit-Infused Seltzer Launch of Caffeine Infused Non-Alcoholic Radlers Launch of Innovative Non-Alcoholic Beer in Restaurants Signals Industry Shift
Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
- Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Overview Products and Services Business Strategy Financial Overview Carlsberg Group Kirin Holdings Company Limited Heineken N.V. The Boston Beer Company
Competitive Dashboard Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- United Spirits Acquired V9 Beverages Carlsberg Group Acquired Waterloo Brewing Ghodawat Consumer Acquired Coolberg Keurig Dr Pepper Acquired Athletic Brewing Company Asahi Group Acquired Octopi Brewing
Companies Featured
- Anheuser-Busch InBev Carlsberg Group Kirin Holdings Company Limited Heineken N.V The Boston Beer Company Diageo plc Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. Molson Coors Beverage Company Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG Vinut The Coca-Cola Company Drop Bear Beer Co Suntory Beer Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd Molson Coors Collective Arts Brewing Sobah Non-Alcoholic Beverages Budweiser B9 beverages Carlton & United Breweries Little Creatures Heineken Australia China Resources Breweries Tsingtao Brewery Co.,Ltd Amrut Distilleries Pvt. Ltd AB InBev Sapporo Breweries Kirin Holdings Company HiteJinro Tribe Breweries Oriental Brewery AB InBev Erdinger Big Drop Brewing Company Limited BrewDog Clausthaler Brewery Krombacher Brauerei Mikkeller vandeStreek bier Nirvana Brewery Maisel's Weisse WellBeing Brewing Company UNLTD Campari Group Utopian Brewing COLLIDER BREW CO LTD Halewood International Pernod Ricard Weihenstephaner Mr. Malt Srl , Caldic B.V. Muntons Plc Franziskaner Weissbier Peroni Nastro Azzurro EvodiaBio Bernard Family Brewery Moscow Brewing Company Birell Bergenbier Budweiser Budvar Brewery Pilsner Urquell Zywiec Brewery Browar Nepomucen Ursus Breweries Bergenbier S.A. Baltika Breweries A&W Canada Crafty Beasts Brewing Libra Beverage Co Corona Canada Bero Arsenal FC Athletic Brewing Company Kit NA Brewing Boston Beer Company Katrina Brewing Co Labatt Breweries of Canada Grupo Model Cerveceria Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma Steam Whistle Brewery Big Rock Brewery Cerveceria de Colima Molson Coors Beverage Company Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev) Heineken USA Lagunitas Brewing Company Cerveceria y Malteria Quilmes Brahma Grupo Petropolis Heineken Brazil Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Cerveceria Aguila Postobon Backus y Johnston Guinness Drink Dry Wild Idol Heineken Iran Maccabee Brewery Tivon Brewery Israel Beer Breweries Ltd. (IBBL) Alwaha Beverages and Anadolu Efes Van Hunks South African Breweries (SAB) Bavaria Guinness Nigeria South African Breweries Heineken South Africa
