Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Report 2025: E-Commerce, Urbanization, And Health Trends Drive Growth Despite Regulatory Hurdles - Forecasts To 2029 And 2034

This report describes and explains the non-alcoholic beer market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global non-alcoholic beer market reached a value of nearly $21.94 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.52% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $21.94 billion in 2024 to $35.34 billion in 2029 at a rate of 10.01%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% from 2029 and reach $57.97 billion in 2034.

North America was the largest region in the non-alcoholic beer market, accounting for 29.32% or $6.43 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the non-alcoholic beer market will be Asia Pacific and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.87% and 11.13% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.72% and 9.71% respectively.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rising disposable incomes, an increase in legal drinking age regulations, rising health consciousness, rising awareness of diseases caused by alcoholic beverages, and the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases. Factors negatively affecting growth in the historic period included tax increases. Going forward, the growth in e-commerce, growth in urbanization, and strong economic growth will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market in the future include regulatory challenges. The global non-alcoholic beer market is fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market.

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.37% of the total market in 2023. Anheuser-Busch InBev was the largest competitor with a 1.85% share of the market, followed by Carlsberg Group with 1.68%, Kirin Holdings Company Limited with 1.59%, Heineken N.V. with 1.23%, The Boston Beer Company with 0.86%, Diageo plc with 0.63%, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. with 0.62%, Molson Coors Beverage Company with 0.36%, Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG with 0.29%, and Vinut with 0.26%.

The non-alcoholic beer market is segmented by product into alcohol-free and low alcohol. The alcohol-free market was the largest segment of the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by product, accounting for 79.39% or $17.41 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the alcohol-free segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 10.59% during 2024-2029.

The non-alcoholic beer market is segmented by material into malted grains, hops, yeasts, enzymes, and other materials. The malted grains market was the largest segment of the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by material, accounting for 63.25% or $13.87 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the hops segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by material, at a CAGR of 10.95% during 2024-2029. The non-alcoholic beer market is segmented by distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based.

The store-based market was the largest segment of the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by platform, accounting for 75.79% or $16.62 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the non-store-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by platform, at a CAGR of 11.42% during 2024-2029.

The non-alcoholic beer market is segmented by category into plain and flavored. The flavored market was the largest segment of the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by category, accounting for 59.80% or $13.12 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the flavored segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by category, at a CAGR of 10.40% during 2024-2029.

