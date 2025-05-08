Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Report 2025: E-Commerce, Urbanization, And Health Trends Drive Growth Despite Regulatory Hurdles - Forecasts To 2029 And 2034


2025-05-08 04:46:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America Leads 2024 Sales, Asia Pacific and South America Set to Drive Record Growth by 2029

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and explains the non-alcoholic beer market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global non-alcoholic beer market reached a value of nearly $21.94 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.52% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $21.94 billion in 2024 to $35.34 billion in 2029 at a rate of 10.01%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% from 2029 and reach $57.97 billion in 2034.

North America was the largest region in the non-alcoholic beer market, accounting for 29.32% or $6.43 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the non-alcoholic beer market will be Asia Pacific and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.87% and 11.13% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.72% and 9.71% respectively.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rising disposable incomes, an increase in legal drinking age regulations, rising health consciousness, rising awareness of diseases caused by alcoholic beverages, and the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases. Factors negatively affecting growth in the historic period included tax increases. Going forward, the growth in e-commerce, growth in urbanization, and strong economic growth will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market in the future include regulatory challenges. The global non-alcoholic beer market is fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market.

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.37% of the total market in 2023. Anheuser-Busch InBev was the largest competitor with a 1.85% share of the market, followed by Carlsberg Group with 1.68%, Kirin Holdings Company Limited with 1.59%, Heineken N.V. with 1.23%, The Boston Beer Company with 0.86%, Diageo plc with 0.63%, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. with 0.62%, Molson Coors Beverage Company with 0.36%, Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG with 0.29%, and Vinut with 0.26%.

The non-alcoholic beer market is segmented by product into alcohol-free and low alcohol. The alcohol-free market was the largest segment of the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by product, accounting for 79.39% or $17.41 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the alcohol-free segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 10.59% during 2024-2029.

The non-alcoholic beer market is segmented by material into malted grains, hops, yeasts, enzymes, and other materials. The malted grains market was the largest segment of the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by material, accounting for 63.25% or $13.87 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the hops segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by material, at a CAGR of 10.95% during 2024-2029. The non-alcoholic beer market is segmented by distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based.

The store-based market was the largest segment of the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by platform, accounting for 75.79% or $16.62 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the non-store-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by platform, at a CAGR of 11.42% during 2024-2029.

The non-alcoholic beer market is segmented by category into plain and flavored. The flavored market was the largest segment of the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by category, accounting for 59.80% or $13.12 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the flavored segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the non-alcoholic beer market segmented by category, at a CAGR of 10.40% during 2024-2029.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 301
Forecast Period 2024 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21.94 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $57.97 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Definition and Segmentations

  • Market Segmentation by Product
  • Alcohol-Free
  • Low Alcohol
  • Market Segmentation by Material
  • Malted Grains
  • Hops
  • Yeasts
  • Enzymes
  • Other Materials
  • Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  • Store-Based
  • Non-Store-Based
  • Market Segmentation by Category
  • Plain
  • Flavored

Major Market Trends

  • Innovative Product Development and Consumer-Centric Offerings
  • Non-Alcoholic Beer for Dogs Innovating The Pet Beverage Market
  • Investment in Technology to Enhance Production of No-Alcohol and Low-Alcohol Beers
  • Innovation in Non-Alcoholic Beer Sustainable Aroma Development to Enhance Flavor Profiles
  • New Non-Alcoholic Beverage Combines Beer and Fruit-Infused Seltzer
  • Launch of Caffeine Infused Non-Alcoholic Radlers
  • Launch of Innovative Non-Alcoholic Beer in Restaurants Signals Industry Shift

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev
  • Company Overview
  • Products and Services
  • Business Strategy
  • Financial Overview
  • Carlsberg Group
  • Kirin Holdings Company Limited
  • Heineken N.V.
  • The Boston Beer Company

Competitive Dashboard Key Mergers and Acquisitions

  • United Spirits Acquired V9 Beverages
  • Carlsberg Group Acquired Waterloo Brewing
  • Ghodawat Consumer Acquired Coolberg
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Acquired Athletic Brewing Company
  • Asahi Group Acquired Octopi Brewing

Companies Featured

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev
  • Carlsberg Group
  • Kirin Holdings Company Limited
  • Heineken N.V
  • The Boston Beer Company
  • Diageo plc
  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
  • Molson Coors Beverage Company
  • Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG
  • Vinut
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • Drop Bear Beer Co
  • Suntory Beer
  • Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd
  • Molson Coors
  • Collective Arts Brewing
  • Sobah Non-Alcoholic Beverages
  • Budweiser
  • B9 beverages
  • Carlton & United Breweries
  • Little Creatures
  • Heineken Australia
  • China Resources Breweries
  • Tsingtao Brewery Co.,Ltd
  • Amrut Distilleries Pvt. Ltd
  • AB InBev
  • Sapporo Breweries
  • Kirin Holdings Company
  • HiteJinro
  • Tribe Breweries
  • Oriental Brewery
  • AB InBev
  • Erdinger
  • Big Drop Brewing Company Limited
  • BrewDog
  • Clausthaler Brewery
  • Krombacher Brauerei
  • Mikkeller
  • vandeStreek bier
  • Nirvana Brewery
  • Maisel's Weisse
  • WellBeing Brewing Company
  • UNLTD
  • Campari Group
  • Utopian Brewing
  • COLLIDER BREW CO LTD
  • Halewood International
  • Pernod Ricard
  • Weihenstephaner
  • Mr. Malt Srl , Caldic B.V.
  • Muntons Plc
  • Franziskaner Weissbier
  • Peroni Nastro Azzurro
  • EvodiaBio
  • Bernard Family Brewery
  • Moscow Brewing Company
  • Birell
  • Bergenbier
  • Budweiser Budvar Brewery
  • Pilsner
  • Urquell
  • Zywiec Brewery
  • Browar Nepomucen
  • Ursus Breweries
  • Bergenbier S.A.
  • Baltika Breweries
  • A&W Canada
  • Crafty Beasts Brewing
  • Libra Beverage Co
  • Corona Canada
  • Bero
  • Arsenal FC
  • Athletic Brewing Company
  • Kit NA Brewing
  • Boston Beer Company
  • Katrina Brewing Co
  • Labatt Breweries of Canada
  • Grupo Model
  • Cerveceria Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma
  • Steam Whistle Brewery
  • Big Rock Brewery
  • Cerveceria de Colima
  • Molson Coors Beverage Company
  • Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev)
  • Heineken USA
  • Lagunitas Brewing Company
  • Cerveceria y Malteria Quilmes
  • Brahma
  • Grupo Petropolis
  • Heineken Brazil
  • Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU)
  • Cerveceria Aguila
  • Postobon
  • Backus y Johnston
  • Guinness
  • Drink Dry
  • Wild Idol
  • Heineken Iran
  • Maccabee Brewery
  • Tivon Brewery
  • Israel Beer Breweries Ltd. (IBBL)
  • Alwaha Beverages and Anadolu Efes
  • Van Hunks
  • South African Breweries (SAB)
  • Bavaria
  • Guinness Nigeria
  • South African Breweries
  • Heineken South Africa

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

