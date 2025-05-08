MARSTEK Unveils Four Advanced Energy Solutions At Munich Launch Event: Redefining Future Home Life With MARSTEK

MUNICH, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MARSTEK, a leading innovator in smart energy solutions, today introduced four cutting-edge home and balcony energy storage systems under the theme Future Home Life with MARS"TEK" at its Munich launch event. Designed for seamless integration, scalability, and intelligent energy management, these systems empower households across Europe to achieve greater energy autonomy while significantly reducing costs.

Future-Ready Energy, Simplified

2025 MARSTEK New ESS Product Launch Conference

The new product lineup combines advanced technology with user-centric design, offering tailored solutions for both DIY enthusiasts and professional installers. From compact balcony systems to whole-home energy hubs, MARSTEK's innovations prioritize simplicity, reliability, and sustainability.

1. VENUS D: 4kW 4 MPPT Balcony ESS with 2.2kW AC-Coupling



Maximized Solar Harvest: 4 MPPT inputs capture up to 4kW solar energy, delivering 2.2kW bidirectional power with 2.2kW backup power for essential loads.

Plug & Play Simplicity: Install in 5 minutes and expand modularly up to 6 battery packs (15.36 kWh total). Smart Savings: AI-driven time-of-use (TOU) management and anti feed-in technology optimize energy use, helping users save up to €1,797 annually on electricity bills.

2. VENUS X: Dual-Mode AC-Coupled Solar Storage Solution



Adaptable Installation: Switch between DIY plug-and-play mode and professional setup, seamlessly compatible with existing solar systems.

Scalable Capacity: Start with a single 5.12 kWh battery pack and expand up to 30.72 kWh with six packs, supported by V-Boost Battery to maximize efficiency. Real-Time Energy Management: Upgrade to a 10.1" HD Touchscreen for Real-Time Energy Management.

3. MARS II & MARS I PLUS: 7-in-1 1000V V-Boost Residential ESS



7-in-1 Smart Integration, Total Energy Solution: Combine a 15kW Hybrid Inverter | 24kW MPPT | 1000V V-Boost Battery | 40kW EV DC Charger | 15kW V2X | Heat Pump Management | Localized EMS, into one seamless system. Achieve true energy independence, maximize savings, and enjoy reliable power - anytime, in any condition.

Smart Energy, Rain or Shine: Ensure power around the clock with instant backup and priority support for critical needs, maximizing solar days and grid nights. Expandable Capacity: Scale from a base set of 46.08 kWh up to 184.32 kWh with four sets, ideal for large homes or commercial applications.

A Vision for Sustainable Living

With MARSTEK, we're not just selling products; we're enabling a smarter, greener lifestyle where every balcony and rooftop becomes a step toward energy freedom.

