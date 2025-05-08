Netflix Reimagines Streaming Experience With AI-Powered Interface And Vertical Video Feed

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Netflix is undertaking a significant overhaul of its user interface, introducing an AI-driven search feature and a vertical video feed reminiscent of TikTok, aiming to streamline content discovery and enhance user engagement. The updates are part of the company's strategy to address decision fatigue among its over 300 million global subscribers and to maintain a competitive edge in the streaming industry.

The revamped TV app interface will feature a cleaner homepage design, repositioned search and“My List” options for easier access, and more prominent labels such as“#1 in TV Shows” and“Emmy Award Winner” to help users quickly identify popular and acclaimed content. These changes are intended to simplify navigation and make it easier for users to find content that aligns with their preferences.

On the mobile front, Netflix is testing a vertical video feed that allows users to scroll through clips of shows and movies, tapping to view the full content. This feature is designed to mimic the browsing experience of social media platforms, providing a more dynamic and engaging way for users to discover new content.

A key component of the update is the introduction of an AI-powered search feature on iOS devices, developed in collaboration with OpenAI. This generative AI tool enables users to search for content using natural, conversational language, such as“I want something funny and upbeat,” allowing for more nuanced and personalized content discovery. The feature is currently available on an opt-in basis for iOS users in Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand to the U.S. in the near future.

Netflix's Chief Product Officer, Eunice Kim, explained that the move towards a vertical video feed and AI-driven search is a response to the evolving ways in which users interact with content.“We are always exploring new ways to enhance the user experience and make it easier for our members to find something great to watch,” Kim said.

The company's leadership has emphasized that these technological advancements are aimed at enhancing storytelling and providing powerful tools for creators. Co-CEO Greg Peters noted that AI could further improve Netflix's recommendation and discovery systems, making it easier for users to find the perfect content. CEO Ted Sarandos added that AI will enhance storytelling by providing powerful creator tools, and that historically, technology and entertainment have collaboratively driven industry growth.

These updates come as Netflix seeks to maintain and expand its market share amid growing uncertainties and concerns about a potential U.S. recession curbing consumer spending. The company is also expanding its content offerings with more live events and reality shows, and is exploring formats like video podcasts to retain diverse audiences.

