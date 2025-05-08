EQS-News: KPS AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

KPS reports improved profitability in a strained market environment in the first half of 2024/2025

KPS achieves revenue of €64.7 million in a challenging market environment for the retail sector

EBITDA amounts to €4.8 million, EBITDA margin accordingly at a solid 7.4% Guidance for the 2024/2025 financial year confirmed Unterföhring/Munich, May 08, 2025 – KPS AG (German Securities Code (WKN): A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), a leading consulting partner in the retail sector (B2C & B2B) for digital transformation in the areas of Digital Strategy, Digital Customer Interaction, and Digital Enterprise, announces its results for the first six months of the 2024/2025 fiscal year. KPS made strong progress in gaining new customers during the first half of the 2024/2025 fiscal year. In this context, the company also continued to adapt and expand its consulting services across all three strategic business areas to meet market demands. In the first half of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, KPS AG generated revenues of €64.7 million. This is 14.8% less than in the same period of the previous year (€75.9 million). The main reason for the decline is the cautious investment behaviour in the retail sector, especially in larger transformation projects within the Digital Enterprise (DEC) area. In contrast, the Digital Strategy (DSI) and Digital Customer Interaction (DCI) segments showed strong growth in the DACH region. These positive developments highlight that KPS is fundamentally well positioned with its strategic focus in key business areas. Overall, the trend toward smaller project volumes continues, and KPS is adapting its business processes accordingly. On the earnings side, the measures implemented to improve profitability are showing results. Despite lower revenues resulting from weak market environments, KPS generated a positive EBITDA of €4.8 million in the first half of the fiscal year, corresponding to a solid EBITDA margin of 7.4%. This marks a clear improvement in operating performance compared to the same period last year, when a negative EBITDA of €1.7 million was recorded due to customer insolvencies. Alongside improving profits, the company is focused on strengthening its equity ratio. KPS reaffirms its forecast for the 2024/2025 fiscal year based on the current course of business. The company remains committed to its strategic course and expects revenues between €129.5 million and €151.5 million, as well as EBITDA in the range of €10.2 million to €14.9 million for the 2024/2025 financial year despite ongoing political uncertainties and a challenging market environment.





About KPS AG KPS works closely with its customers to continuously accelerate digital transformation, shaping the future with a comprehensive approach. KPS delivers smart best-practice processes and outstanding customer experiences across the entire value chain – from personalized customer interactions to supply chain management, core business operations, and financial processes. Headquartered in Munich, KPS is the leading consulting partner for strategy, process, and technology in the retail and consumer goods sectors. The company leverages ready-to-use accelerator technologies and best-of-breed solutions from a strong partner network to drive implementation success. KPS has received multiple awards for its excellence, including recognition as a Hidden Champion in the "Consumer Goods & Retail" category and as a focus partner within SAP's Diamond Initiative for the "Retail & Consumer Products" sector. Find more information online at .





