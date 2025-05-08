403
Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be relatively hot to hot daytime and slight dust to blowing dust at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind.
Offshore, it will see slight dust at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 14 - 24 KT, gusting to 34 KT at times.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 20 - 25 KT, gusting to 35 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft. Offshore, it will be 6 - 8 ft, rising to 11 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km / 3 km or less at places, while offshore will be 5 - 9 km.
