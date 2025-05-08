MCIT Hosts Strategic Event On 'The Future Of Quantum Computing In The Middle East'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote the adoption of emerging technologies and explore the potential in supporting Qatar's digital transformation journey, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), through the TASMU Innovation Lab initiative, organized an event titled“The Future of Quantum Computing in the Middle East.”

The event witnessed the attendance of a distinguished group of sector leaders, academic experts, and innovators, who discussed ways to integrate quantum technologies across vital sectors and reviewed key opportunities and challenges associated with their adoption.

The event also highlighted the TASMU Innovation Lab's most notable achievements, including the launch of AI and XR Sandboxes, a quantum technologies event in collaboration with Quantinuum, and the rollout of national training programs designed to enhance digital readiness and build future capabilities.

The event also marked the announcement of the first-ever international quantum computing hackathon to be held in Qatar-a pioneering step at the national level.

Supported by MCIT, the hackathon will be hosted by Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) in partnership with QuantX, a leading provider of quantum solutions, and the Boston Consulting Group, one of the world's foremost strategy consulting companies.

Director of Digital Innovation at the MCIT, Eman Al Kuwari, reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to advancing digital innovation and accelerating the adoption of advanced technological solutions.

She stated:“Through the TASMU Innovation Lab, we are working to create an enabling environment that empowers government entities, private sector organizations, and innovators to collaborate in developing practical quantum computing solutions aligned with Qatar's national strategies.”

“Quantum computing is considered one of the most pioneering emerging technologies due to its diverse applications across key sectors such as healthcare, energy, and logistics,” she added. It is worth noting that the hackathon, more details of which will be announced soon by the MCIT, aims to accelerate the development and discovery of practical quantum computing applications across key sectors, including healthcare, energy, and government services, by fostering innovation and encouraging the creation of transformative technological solutions. MCIT noted that it continues to reinforce its pivotal role in driving digital innovation across Qatar through targeted initiatives that attract global expertise and foster collaboration in the fields of advanced technologies.