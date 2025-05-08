403
India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ targets terror locations in Pakistan
(MENAFN) India has confirmed carrying out coordinated strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir early Wednesday morning as part of a military operation codenamed Operation Sindoor. The attacks, which lasted from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM, were jointly executed by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.
The operation was a direct response to a recent terrorist assault in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 Indian tourists were killed. The Indian government attributed the attack to the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba and its proxy, The Resistance Front.
India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking alongside Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, emphasized that the strikes were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," aimed at neutralizing terror threats rather than provoking wider conflict. The symbolism of the press conference—featuring female officers and referencing sindoor, a traditional red powder worn by married Indian women—highlighted both cultural and strategic messaging.
Misri criticized Pakistan’s failure to act against terrorist elements on its soil, noting that even two weeks after the attack, Islamabad had taken no meaningful steps to dismantle such infrastructure. One of the key targets of the strike was the Markaz Taiba complex near Lahore, known to be the ideological and operational base of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Colonel Qureshi clarified that no Pakistani military facilities were hit, and Wing Commander Singh stated that the operation used precision weapons with carefully selected warheads to ensure that only specific buildings linked to terrorism were targeted.
The Indian government framed the operation as a legitimate act of pre-emptive self-defense, designed to prevent further cross-border terrorism and protect peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.
