Tashkeel Launches Summer Campprogramme 2025 With Hands-On Creative Workshops Led By UAE-Based Artists Programme Includes 11 Workshops, 7 Artists Across 2 Venues
Blending traditional techniques with contemporary practice, Tashkeel's Summer Camp is designed to spark curiosity, encourage self-expression, and foster a sense of community through shared creative experiences. Whether you're taking your first steps into a new medium or deepening an existing practice, the workshops offer a welcoming space to learn, create, and grow.
Summer Camp Programme 2025 – May Schedule
Introduction to Linocut with Yanick Mua
May 10–11 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue
Explore the expressive world of linocut printmaking from design to final print.
Book here
Glass Relief Painting with Bassem Boules
May 10 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue
A richly layered workshop exploring colour, light, and transparency through glass.
Book here
Resin Art Series: The Art Of Flow And Depth with Shiena Fenol
May 17, 18 & 24 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Adults | Al Safa Library
Explore epoxy and UV resin techniques to create ocean-inspired art, geodes, and jewelry.
Book here
Build a Print: 4-Layer Risograph Workshop with Bassem Boules
May 17–18 | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue
Dive into vibrant, layered Risograph printing with a focus on colour and composition.
Book here
Sunday Funday: Cardboard Puppet Making with Bassem Boules
May 18 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Kids | Al Safa Library
A fun-filled puppet-making session using cardboard and imagination.
Book here
Pencil and Graphite Workshop Series with Bassem Boules
May 20–21 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue
Learn foundational portrait drawing using pencil and graphite techniques.
Book here
Sunday Funday: Claymation with Michelle Yusuff
May 25 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Kids | Al Safa Library
Children mold clay characters and bring their imaginative stories to life in stop-motion.
Book here
Sunday Funday: My Art Necklace with Shiena Fenol
May 25 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Kids | Al Safa Library
Children create a resin-sealed pendant necklace featuring their mini artworks.
Book here
How Do You Take Your Tea? with Nouran Fawzy
May 25 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue
Build an authentic personal brand and visual identity through hands-on creative tools.
Book here
Cyanotype Workshop with Mohammed Abdelwahab
May 31 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue
Explore the sun-printing cyanotype process to create deep-blue botanical artworks.
Book here
The Art of Fresco: History, Technique, and Contemporary Exploration with Chafa Ghaddar
May 31–June 2 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (May 31 & June 1); 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM (June 2) | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue
A three-day deep dive into traditional and conceptual fresco techniques.
Book here
Additional workshops will take place throughout the summer, offering a variety of mediums and approaches for all levels of experience.
