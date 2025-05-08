Tashkeel Launches Summer Campprogramme 2025 With Hands-On Creative Workshops Led By UAE-Based Artists Programme Includes 11 Workshops, 7 Artists Across 2 Venues

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network): Tashkeel brings a fresh wave of inspiration to Dubai this May with a dynamic line-up of hands-on workshops delivered by its resident arts practitioners. Taking place at Al Safa Art and Design Library. and Tashkeel's Makerspace at Alserkal Avenue, the diverse programme invites children, youth, and adults to explore new skills and creative disciplines under the guidance of some of the UAE's leading artists.

Blending traditional techniques with contemporary practice, Tashkeel's Summer Camp is designed to spark curiosity, encourage self-expression, and foster a sense of community through shared creative experiences. Whether you're taking your first steps into a new medium or deepening an existing practice, the workshops offer a welcoming space to learn, create, and grow.

Summer Camp Programme 2025 – May Schedule

Introduction to Linocut with Yanick Mua

May 10–11 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue

Explore the expressive world of linocut printmaking from design to final print.

Book here

Glass Relief Painting with Bassem Boules

May 10 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue

A richly layered workshop exploring colour, light, and transparency through glass.

Book here

Resin Art Series: The Art Of Flow And Depth with Shiena Fenol

May 17, 18 & 24 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Adults | Al Safa Library

Explore epoxy and UV resin techniques to create ocean-inspired art, geodes, and jewelry.

Book here

Build a Print: 4-Layer Risograph Workshop with Bassem Boules

May 17–18 | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue

Dive into vibrant, layered Risograph printing with a focus on colour and composition.

Book here

Sunday Funday: Cardboard Puppet Making with Bassem Boules

May 18 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Kids | Al Safa Library

A fun-filled puppet-making session using cardboard and imagination.

Book here

Pencil and Graphite Workshop Series with Bassem Boules

May 20–21 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue



Learn foundational portrait drawing using pencil and graphite techniques.

Book here

Sunday Funday: Claymation with Michelle Yusuff

May 25 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Kids | Al Safa Library

Children mold clay characters and bring their imaginative stories to life in stop-motion.

Book here

Sunday Funday: My Art Necklace with Shiena Fenol

May 25 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Kids | Al Safa Library

Children create a resin-sealed pendant necklace featuring their mini artworks.

Book here

How Do You Take Your Tea? with Nouran Fawzy

May 25 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue

Build an authentic personal brand and visual identity through hands-on creative tools.

Book here

Cyanotype Workshop with Mohammed Abdelwahab

May 31 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue

Explore the sun-printing cyanotype process to create deep-blue botanical artworks.

Book here

The Art of Fresco: History, Technique, and Contemporary Exploration with Chafa Ghaddar

May 31–June 2 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (May 31 & June 1); 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM (June 2) | Adults | Tashkeel Makerspace, Alserkal Avenue

A three-day deep dive into traditional and conceptual fresco techniques.

Book here

Additional workshops will take place throughout the summer, offering a variety of mediums and approaches for all levels of experience.