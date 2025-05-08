Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Footage From Gensec To Lam's Visit To Azerbaijan Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media

Footage From Gensec To Lam's Visit To Azerbaijan Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media


2025-05-08 02:59:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Footage from the visit of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, To Lam, to Azerbaijan has been posted on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.

According to Azernews , the post reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev met with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan. (07.05.2025)".

MENAFN08052025000195011045ID1109522070

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search