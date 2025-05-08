403
Hungary criticizes EU plot to halt Russian energy ship-ins
(MENAFN) Hungary has strongly criticized the European Commission’s proposal to phase out all imports of Russian energy, calling it a violation of national sovereignty and warning of severe economic consequences. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto condemned the plan as “absolute insanity” in a video message posted Tuesday, arguing that it would undermine the right of EU member states to choose their own energy suppliers.
The European Commission recently released a roadmap to eliminate the EU’s reliance on Russian oil, gas, and nuclear fuel by the end of 2027. It intends to introduce legislation in June requiring each member state to draft a national plan for ending Russian energy imports.
Szijjarto rejected what he described as a forced, ideologically driven approach, warning that it would trigger energy price surges, harm European companies, and erode the sovereignty of individual countries. “Everyone in Brussels has lost their common sense,” he said, affirming that Hungary would continue sourcing energy from wherever it is affordable and dependable.
Hungary currently receives over 80% of its gas from Russia through pipelines and has continued to deepen energy cooperation with Moscow despite EU sanctions following the Ukraine conflict. The country also relies on Russian nuclear technology and fuel for its Paks nuclear power plant.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also slammed the EU’s energy plan, labeling it “economic suicide” and pledging to seek revisions to the proposed policy.
While Russian pipeline gas supplies to the EU have dropped significantly since 2022, Europe continues to import Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), which still made up about 19% of the bloc’s total gas and LNG supply last year, according to the European Commission. U.S. LNG shipments have filled much of the gap left by reduced Russian flows.
