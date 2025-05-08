403
Media reports two German MEPs to challenge EU with Moscow trip
(MENAFN) Two German Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), along with colleagues from the Czech Republic, Cyprus, and Slovakia, are set to travel to Moscow for a two-day visit during Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, according to the German news agency dpa. The trip, which includes meetings with Russian lawmakers, politicians, and cultural figures, aims to promote peace and support Moscow’s recent unilateral ceasefire initiative in Ukraine.
German MEPs Michael von der Schulenburg and Ruth Firmenich, both from the left-wing Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), said the delegation seeks to send a message of peace and solidarity with Russia’s truce efforts. “We want to show our commitment to making the guns fall silent in Ukraine permanently,” they told dpa.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a unilateral ceasefire from midnight on May 7 to midnight on May 10. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, however, dismissed the move as political “manipulation,” amid ongoing drone attacks on Russian territory, including Moscow.
Separately, BSW politicians and former Bundestag members Klaus Ernst and Sevim Dagdelen announced they would attend a Russian Embassy reception in Berlin commemorating the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat. They cited concerns over growing war rhetoric in Germany and called for renewed dialogue with Russia. Dagdelen emphasized that she does not view Russia as an enemy and sees this event as a step toward rebuilding German-Russian relations.
Their actions directly challenge the stance of both the German government and the European Union. Berlin’s Foreign Ministry had previously advised against involving Russian or Belarusian representatives in WWII memorial events. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas recently warned that any officials from EU member or candidate states attending Victory Day events in Moscow would be going against EU policy.
Additionally, German authorities have reportedly banned the public display of Russian and Soviet symbols during commemorations on May 8 and 9, reflecting heightened political sensitivities.
