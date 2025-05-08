403
China's Baidu Files Patent for AI System to Decode Animal Sounds
(MENAFN) Chinese tech giant Baidu has reportedly filed a patent for a novel artificial intelligence technology capable of interpreting animal sounds into human language, according to a report by released on Wednesday. The patent application, initially submitted in December, was recently made public by China's National Intellectual Property Administration on Tuesday.
The patent details a system designed to collect various animal data, including vocalizations, body language, behavioral changes, and other biological indicators, to determine their emotional state. This assessed emotional state is then translated into a specified human language.
Baidu's application indicates that the system utilizes several AI disciplines, such as machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing. The company also outlined a process for handling unfamiliar animal sounds, where researchers would manually label the input to further train the AI model.
Despite the ambitious technical details revealed in the filing, it remains unclear whether or when Baidu intends to commercialize this technology. Furthermore, the public disclosure of the patent application does not guarantee its eventual approval.
You Yunting, a senior partner at Shanghai Debund Law Firm, commented that the patent review process can typically span one to three years, and potentially longer for more intricate cases.
