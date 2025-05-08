Flexi-View Lending Closes $14.25 Million Commercial Loan For Acquisition And Construction Project In Fresno, CA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexi-view Lending is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $14,250,000 commercial loan to support the acquisition and construction of a major development project located in Fresno, California. This latest financing reflects the company's continued commitment to providing flexible capital solutions for value-add and ground-up development opportunities.

The 38-month term loan, originated by James McDonough, features a competitive 11.55% interest rate with interest-only payments for the life of the loan. The non-recourse structure and absence of a prepayment penalty provide the borrower with significant flexibility and reduced risk as they bring the project to fruition.

“This deal exemplifies our ability to execute quickly and creatively for experienced sponsors seeking tailored capital for complex projects,” said James McDonough.“Fresno is experiencing strong demand, and we're proud to play a role in supporting its growth through smart, strategic financing.”

With interest only amortization and no prepayment penalty, the loan structure allows the borrower to focus on executing their business plan efficiently without cash flow constraints or exit limitations.

Flexi-view Lending continues to be a trusted partner for commercial real estate investors and developers, offering speed, certainty, and customizable solutions that align with each project's unique needs.

