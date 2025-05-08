Flexi-View Lending Closes $14.25 Million Commercial Loan For Acquisition And Construction Project In Fresno, CA
The 38-month term loan, originated by James McDonough, features a competitive 11.55% interest rate with interest-only payments for the life of the loan. The non-recourse structure and absence of a prepayment penalty provide the borrower with significant flexibility and reduced risk as they bring the project to fruition.
“This deal exemplifies our ability to execute quickly and creatively for experienced sponsors seeking tailored capital for complex projects,” said James McDonough.“Fresno is experiencing strong demand, and we're proud to play a role in supporting its growth through smart, strategic financing.”
With interest only amortization and no prepayment penalty, the loan structure allows the borrower to focus on executing their business plan efficiently without cash flow constraints or exit limitations.
Flexi-view Lending continues to be a trusted partner for commercial real estate investors and developers, offering speed, certainty, and customizable solutions that align with each project's unique needs.
Media Contact:
James McDonough
Managing Director
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment