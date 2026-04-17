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Iran, Not US, Cancels Hormuz Blockade After Israel-Lebanon Truce

Iran, Not US, Cancels Hormuz Blockade After Israel-Lebanon Truce


2026-04-17 03:18:39
(MENAFN- Asia Times) Iran said Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened to international shipping following an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement, prompting thanks from President Donald Trump – who then said the US naval blockade on Iranian ports will continue.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Trump first thanked Iran in a post on his Truth Social network. However, about 20 minutes later, the president posted again on the site, writing:

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Asia Times

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