Harmonic To Participate In The 20Th Annual Needham Virtual Technology, Media & Consumer Conference And The Rosenblatt 5Th Annual Virtual Technology Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced that Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and CEO of Harmonic, and Walter Jankovic, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual investor meetings at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on Monday, May 12, 2025, and the Rosenblatt 5th Annual Virtual Technology Summit on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at .

