CHESS Health Solutions Launches Medicaid Clinically Integrated Network To Support North Carolina Providers And Patients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winston-Salem, NC, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health Solutions is proud to announce the launch of its Medicaid Clinically Integrated Network (CIN), a strategic model designed to help providers navigate the complexities of North Carolina's Managed Medicaid environment while improving outcomes across the full Medicaid population, not just those with high needs.

This whole-population approach sets CHESS apart. While many CINs narrowly focus on high-risk patients, CHESS's Medicaid CIN supports the entire patient panel. This inclusive strategy ensures no one falls through the cracks and helps providers proactively manage health across a broader, more diverse group of patients.

With more than 12 years of experience in care management and a strong track record supporting value-based care, CHESS has developed a flexible, transformation-focused model powered by real-time data and tailored to the unique challenges faced by North Carolina's Medicaid population.

A Smarter, Patient-Centered Approach to Medicaid Care

The CHESS Medicaid CIN is built to empower independent providers with tools, resources, and support that enhance care coordination and drive improved patient outcomes. The model offers three core services-Licensing, Care Management, and Full CIN Participation, allowing providers to choose a level of engagement that fits their practice capacity and goals.

“Our CIN brings together a diverse network of providers who are committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Dr. Yates Lennon, president at CHESS Health Solutions.“By combining evidence-based protocols, real-time data, and hands-on care management, we're able to help practices deliver better care to the patients who need it most.”

Key Features of the CHESS Medicaid CIN Include:



Compliant Population Health Platform – Seamless integration and data management that meets AMH Tier 3 Medicaid requirements.

Flexible Delegation Models – Right-sized care management tailored to provider capacity and patient risk levels.

Care Management Expertise – Proven protocols addressing behavioral health and social drivers of health, with a 29% care management penetration rate in 2023.

Platform Security & IT Support – Robust infrastructure for safe, effective patient data handling. Full Support for AMH Tier 3 Compliance – Including completion of delegation audits and direct engagement with Prepaid Health Plans (PHPs).

Aligned Incentives, Shared Success

Through the CIN, 100% of quality payments are passed directly to physicians. Additional financial incentives, including a % of shared savings and up to $3 PMPM bonus for participating in collaborative efforts, ensure that participating providers are rewarded for delivering quality, coordinated care.

“Our Medicaid CIN was built to do more than meet compliance-it's here to truly transform care for vulnerable populations in our state,” said Josh Vire, vice president of value-based operations at CHESS.“We're proud to be a trusted partner for providers as they rise to meet the challenges of value-based Medicaid care.”

About CHESS Health Solutions

CHESS Health Solutions is a physician-led company value services company dedicated to improving patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. With a focus on innovation and quality, CHESS continues to be at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery. Through sustained clinical innovation, contract negotiation experience, and high-touch care, CHESS is committed to success in quality improvement, cost reduction, and most important, better patient outcomes. Visit chesshealthsolutions.com for more information.

