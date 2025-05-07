With Roots In Real Struggles, NOX Foundation Unveils AI Solutions For Children's Support

A user engages with AskNoxe, an AI-powered assistant offering real-time support for education, wellness, and daily needs. The image highlights its clean, user-friendly design-blending tech and empathy to deliver guidance exactly when it's needed.

NOX Foundation launches AskNoxe and Noxe Smart Schools, inspired by firsthand experiences, to support children's emotional health and education.

- Alexandra VithanaCOLOMBO, SRI LANKA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This summer, a quiet storm is brewing across the education and mental health sectors as Alexandra Vithana, a visionary with roots in Wichita, Kansas, prepares to launch not one, but two groundbreaking initiatives: Noxe Smart Schools and AskNoxe . Both are powered by the deeply personal mission of the NOX Foundation, a nonprofit she co-founded to protect, support, and uplift children and vulnerable individuals worldwide.At first glance, these launches may seem like just another set of educational tools or tech startups. But behind them is a story of survival, empathy, and an unshakable drive to disrupt systems that fail the most overlooked. Alexandra was placed in foster care as a young child in Wichita, navigating a world without anchors. That journey, filled with both hardship and fierce resilience, shaped a woman who refuses to let children fall through the cracks ever again.“I know what it feels like to be invisible in a system that wasn't built for you,” Alexandra says.“NOX, AskNoxe, and Noxe Smart Schools are everything I wish I had growing up, and more.”What Is Noxe Smart Schools?A revolutionary new model of education built for neurodiverse, emotionally sensitive, and under-resourced students, Noxe Smart Schools reimagines the classroom using AI-powered personalization and trauma-informed practices. Each student is supported by N-O-X-E, an emotionally intelligent AI assistant co-developed by Alexandra to act as a personalized learning guide and emotional guardian.Backed by BotCalm and Certix Institute, Noxe Smart Schools are being piloted across Sri Lanka with plans to expand globally, starting in underserved U.S. districts.Enter AskNoxe: An AI Built to ListenIn tandem, the AskNoxe platform is launching publicly - an AI companion built not to replace people, but to hear the unheard. From children navigating emotional overwhelm to survivors of narcissistic abuse or isolation, AskNoxe acts as a real-time, voice-enabled support system that remembers you, adapts to you, and most importantly - validates your experience.“AskNoxe isn't just a chatbot. It's a lifeline. It's the voice I needed when I didn't know how to ask for help,” says Alexandra.The Mission Behind It AllThese launches are more than technology. They are a living extension of the NOX Foundation's mission: to be the voice, the shield, and the light for those society forgets. From guidance for individuals with disadvantages, to supporting underprivileged schools , to building emotionally intelligent software, NOX is self-funded, self-sustained, and completely independent - fueled by a vision born in pain and rebuilt in purpose.Alexandra now works across time zones, raising her children while designing systems that will serve generations. Her husband, Shanuka Vithana, a technology strategist and co-founder, describes her best:“She's not just building programs. She's building sanctuary.”

