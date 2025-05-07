PAPPAS RESTAURANTS PREVAILS AT AUCTION FOR ON THE BORDER TO EXPAND ITS NATIONAL FOOTPRINT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This acquisition will bring together two iconic Texas-based restaurant brands and expand Pappas' presence in the Tex-Mex category by adding a nationally recognized concept that offers bold flavors at an accessible price point. On The Border's value-driven approach complements Pappasito's Cantina, known for its fresh ingredients, sizzling fajitas, hand-shaken margaritas, and high-energy atmosphere. Together, the brands will allow Pappas Restaurants to serve a wider range of guests across more markets.

"We're excited to welcome On The Border to the Pappas family," said Mike Rizzo, CEO of Pappas Restaurants. "On The Border is a brand with deep heritage and loyal guests, and we see tremendous opportunity to invest in its future. Our shared Texas roots and passion for hospitality make this a natural fit."

With decades of experience operating high-performing restaurant brands, Pappas Restaurants will apply its proven operational model and commitment to quality and hospitality to help strengthen and modernize On The Border locations. The guest experience at On the Border will remain rooted in the lively, welcoming environments that both brands are known for.

"On The Border has always stood out for its energy and bold flavors-it's a brand we've known and respected for years," said Chris Pappas, co-owner of Pappas Restaurants. "This gives us the chance to bring our passion for Tex-Mex to more guests, and we're excited to build on what makes both brands special."

Pappas Restaurants will explore ways to enhance On The Border's menu, operations, and guest experience while honoring the brand's history and fan-favorite offerings. The transition will be guided by a commitment to quality, hospitality, and the celebration of Tex-Mex cuisine.

ABOUT PAPPAS RESTAURANTS

Based in Houston, Texas, Pappas Restaurants is a family-owned and operated restaurant group with a portfolio of iconic brands, including Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Pappasito's Cantina, Pappas Bar-B-Q and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse. Known for its attention to detail, high-quality ingredients, and genuine hospitality, Pappas Restaurants has earned a national reputation for excellence in the hospitality industry. For more information, please visit pappas .

ABOUT ON THE BORDER

Founded in 1982 in Dallas, Texas, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has been serving Border-style Tex-Mex cuisine for over four decades. Known for its mesquite-grilled fajitas, hand-crafted margaritas, and lively dining atmosphere, the brand quickly became a staple in the casual dining scene. At its peak, On The Border operated over 150 locations across the United States and internationally. Today, On the Border operates 60 company-owned restaurants across 18 states and has 20 franchised locations in the U.S. and South Korea.

