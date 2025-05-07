Seeing Double? Knorr® And Martha Stewart Team Up To Dupe Fast Food Recipes At Home

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Flavor-packed Knorr products like Bouillon and Rice & Pasta Sides are the secret ingredients that deliver on that same craveable flavor from beloved limited time offerings year-round and potentially faster than fast food. No long waits, drive-throughs, or cold deliveries – just delicious meals made by you!

Embracing dupe culture and nodding to the celebrity lookalike TikTok trend, Knorr enlisted culinary icon Martha Stewart and a crowd of her lookalikes to prove that anyone can recreate a fast-food limited time offering from their own kitchen. While the Knorr dupe recipes are delicious enough that Martha would make them, they're also easy enough that her dupes could, too.

So what's on the Unlimited Time Menu? Knorr recreated fast-food inspired (and Martha-approved) recipes with the help of staple Knorr products like Bouillon and Rice & Pasta Sides:



Ditch the year long wait time and dive into the deliciously seasoned K Rib Sandwich using Knorr Chicken Bouillon.

Swap takeout for the warm and comforting Mac n' Chicken Bowl made with Knorr Cheddar Broccoli Pasta.

Trade out drive-throughs for the crispy and juicy Knorr Double Up thanks to Knorr Chicken Bouillon. Make Taco Tuesday quick and easy with Knorr Spanish Rice by creating the mouthwatering Knorr-ito.

"It's no secret that I love a delicious homecooked meal, but occasionally even I crave limited-time fast-food favorites in my own kitchen," says Martha Stewart. "With help from myself, Knorr and their Unlimited Time Menu, and my lookalikes too, we believe anyone can create memorable culinary experiences at home."

Earlier this month, Knorr demonstrated how easy it is to make fast food favorites at home using the Unlimited Time Menu by partnering with chef, cookbook author and content creator Joshua Weissman and fast-food loving content creator How Kev Eats (Kevin Noparvar). In Josh's latest YouTube video , he teaches fast-food enthusiast Kev how to craft the dupe recipe for the K-Rib Sandwich using Knorr.

"People think they can only get their favorite limited time fast-food items once a year, but as a brand that champions craveable flavor and home cooking, Knorr believes that great flavor should be available for an unlimited time," said Gina Kiroff, Chief Marketing Officer, Knorr North America. "Fast food dupe recipes continue to trend, and we wanted to empower people to recreate highly sought-after meal dupes without the wait or hassle of the drive-thru, with the added benefit of craveable flavor from Knorr."

To learn more about the Knorr Unlimited Time Menu, people can head to Knorr/UnlimitedTimeMenu to learn how to make their favorite fast food LTOs at home. They can also join the conversation on social media by tagging @Knorr and using the hashtag #UnlimitedTimeMenu.

About Knorr

Knorr believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all. That's not a reality for everyone in today's America. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all Americans can create healthy meals they feel good about. Whether it's creating high-quality products, offering simple chef-developed recipes, or supporting organizations and initiatives that provide access to healthy foods, Knorr remains committed to its long history of making good food available to everyone.

The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered experiments in drying seasonings and vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutritional value. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces, soupy snacks, dressings, and frozen and ready-made meals.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit:

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit:

Media Contact:

Tyler Krivich

[email protected]

SOURCE Knorr