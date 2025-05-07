IEA Prioritizes Reconstruction Projects: Delawar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) says the Islamic Emirate has prioritized reconstruction projects in the country and work has been launched on a building for ARCS at a cost of 20 million afghanis in central Logar province.

Officials say construction work on a standard building for ARCS on one acres of land has been kicked off and would be complete in six months.

At the opening ceremony, ARCS general director Maulvi Shahabuddin Dilawar explained Islamic Emirate had prioritized reconstruction across the country and was trying to modernize and put ARCS building in the province into use.

ARCS provides basic services in the country and is trying to further expand its services, he added.

According to Governor Maulvi Zia Ul-Rahman Madani, the Islamic Emirate has started important development projects in different sectors in the province.

“Public needs to cooperate with the government in all aspects of implementing and monitoring ongoing construction projects”, Madani added.

Meanwhile, Maulvi Mir Hashim Hizbullah, head of ARCS said the current building of the ARCS was not a standard one and that the construction of a new building would completely solve problems of the organization's employees and provides basic services to the people.

A building worth three million afghanis was built for a health center in Kulangar area of Pul-i-Alam city with financial support of ARCS and it was also inaugurated today.

