Gotion Reaffirms U.S. Commitment To Clean Energy Amid Trade Tensions

Summary: Gotion is investing over $2 billion in U.S. battery manufacturing, creating thousands of jobs in Illinois and supporting America's clean energy goals amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

FREMONT, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotion Inc., a global leader in advanced lithium-ion battery technology and energy solutions, is reaffirming its commitment to America's clean energy future. By pioneering the onshoring of battery energy storage systems manufacturing, including electric vehicles, Gotion is demonstrating how economic growth, job creation, and resilient supply chains can thrive through international cooperation.

As the United States and China navigate a challenging trade environment, Gotion's expanding U.S. footprint stands as a testament to the benefits of engagement and mutual respect. The company's investments highlight how collaboration can deliver tangible benefits to communities and industries in both countries.

Accelerating U.S. Clean Energy Manufacturing: Local Sourcing, Workforce Investment, and Supply Chain Resilience

Gotion's investments are powering a new era of U.S. clean energy manufacturing, creating thousands of jobs and showcasing how U.S.-China economic collaboration can drive innovation and growth. By adopting a "Local for Local" strategy, Gotion's goal is to source the majority of materials and equipment from U.S. suppliers, strengthening domestic supply chains and supporting American businesses.

In Manteno, Illinois, Gotion's flagship $2 billion gigafactory is set to become the largest battery energy storage systems investment in Illinois history. Once complete, the 153-acre facility will produce 35 GWh of battery cells and 25 GWh of battery packs annually and is expected to create up to 2,600 new high-quality jobs in the region. The state-of-the-art facility is in final testing now, and is working towards full operations by the end of the year, supporting the rapid growth of the U.S. renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors.

"Our commitment goes beyond building factories – we are investing in people, communities, and the future of American manufacturing," said Mark Kreusel, Vice President of Manufacturing and Head of Gotion's Manteno plant. "By creating thousands of high-quality jobs, partnering with U.S. suppliers, and strengthening local economies, we are helping position America at the forefront of clean energy innovation."

Over 150 full-time employees have already joined the Manteno team. With ongoing job fairs and comprehensive training initiatives – including partnerships with regional community colleges – Gotion is preparing the local workforce for future-ready roles. As the facility enters its second phase, Gotion plans to hire approximately 700 contractors from the local construction and trades sectors to support continued development. With a dedicated R&D center in Independence, Ohio, near Cleveland, Gotion is quickly advancing next-generation battery technologies and supporting the U.S. transition to renewable energy.

Commitment to Transparency and Community Fuels American Clean Energy Leadership

"Gotion's commitment to transparency, collaboration, and community impact are at the heart of our U.S. operations," said Mark Kreusel. "We operate in full compliance with American laws and regulations, working closely with federal, state, and local stakeholders to forge robust partnerships that drive clean energy innovation and bolster American manufacturing." Through alliances with industry leaders and local suppliers, Gotion is advancing the onshoring of battery production, strengthening the domestic supply chain, and supporting the creation of sustainable career pathways for local residents.

A Pathway to De-escalation and Shared Prosperity

"Gotion's story shows what's possible when we work together," said Benjamin Howes, Managing Director of Gotion's U.S. Government Affairs. "We invite policymakers to see how investment, job creation, and clean energy leadership can deliver real results for American communities."

As both countries face the high costs of ongoing tariffs and strained communications, Gotion's approach offers a way forward: demonstrating that economic collaboration can deliver results without compromising national interests. "Gotion stands ready to serve as a catalyst for renewed engagement," said Benjamin Howes. "We support a future where the U.S. and China work together to address global challenges and drive sustainable growth."

About Gotion Inc.

Gotion Inc., headquartered in Fremont, California, is a global leader in lithium-ion battery manufacturing. Gotion is dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions and supporting America's clean energy future through innovation, investment, and local partnerships.

