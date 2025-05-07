Expana Completes Forecasts For Urner Barry Price Benchmarks And Launches Groundbreaking New Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Expana launches forecasts for Urner Barry benchmarks, enhancing its agrifood market intelligence platform with over 1,100 transparent price forecasts.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Expana , the global leader in agrifood price reporting and market intelligence, proudly announces the successful launch of price forecasts for Urner Barry benchmarks-including chicken, turkey, beef, pork, crab, shrimp and salmon-marking the completion of a strategic milestone, following its acquisition of AgriBriefing, parent company of Urner Barry. These additions strengthen Expana's forecasting portfolio to over 1,100 forecasts, solidifying its position as the foremost provider of agrifood market intelligence worldwide.

Expana's forecasting methodology blends macroeconomic and fundamental analysis, and technical insights, augmented by AI and curated by expert analysts. This transparent, human-led approach ensures clients benefit from forecasts that are not only accurate but also clearly explain the reasoning and methodology behind each outlook.

The company recently welcomed its 650th customer to its forecasting service, which is already delivering tangible commercial impact across Europe and the U.S., especially for customers managing protein markets through Urner Barry benchmarks.

“Unlike 'black box' forecasts using simple machine learning models or other basic statistical approaches dressed up as advanced AI models, our forecasts are built for transparency and reliability on a methodology that we have been fine tuning for close to 20 years now with terrific results,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Expana.“Customers can trace how predictions were made, understand what happened in the market, and measure our performance in real time. All previous price forecasts and hedging recommendations are illustrated for posterity.”

Coinciding with this milestone is the launch of Expana's new platform-a next-generation intelligence hub and API. The platform integrates wholesale prices – across a global taxonomy of 23 categories covering over 600 commodities – price forecasts, news, analysis, weather data, and fundamentals into one powerful solution spanning global food commodities, energy, packaging, freight and economic data. Designed with decision-making at its core, it equips users with advanced analytics to drive smarter, faster, and more strategic commercial choices.

“We are excited for our first customers to experience the enhanced capabilities of our new platform,” said Wicks.“This is a major step forward, enabling businesses to better manage their commodity strategies, whether buying or selling, mitigate risk, and respond to market changes with confidence and clarity. Over the course of this year and next we'll invite all our customers to move to the new Expana platform.”

With a robust roadmap in place, Expana will expand its portfolio to over 1,400 forecasts by year-end. This includes over 300 new data series spanning seafood, beef, chicken, oils, plastics, and-for the first time-feed additives, with forecasts for methionine and vitamin E launching this summer. In addition, the platform will be enhanced by AI capabilities including AI-generated cost models, customised insights, reports and news feeds.

About Expana:

At Expana we provide the critical market insights, so our customers can make informed decisions with confidence. As the world's largest IOSCO-assured agrifood Price Reporting Agency (PRA), our intelligence spans over 30,000 price series and 1,000+ price forecasts, so our customers have full visibility of the whole supply chain. We bring clarity to the world's data and enable businesses to manage volatility, navigate strategically and improve margins.

For more than 200 years, we have built trust and credibility in the market through our deep specialist knowledge and constant innovation. We are industry experts. And we are part of the bigger picture. Our intelligence is integral to our customers businesses and the entire supply chain.

We are Expana, and our market intelligence delivers a more resilient, a more transparent and a more sustainable food supply chain.

For further information please contact:

...

Notes:

Expana is currently made up of key brands Mintec, Feedinfo, Urner Barry, Strategie Grains and Tropical Research Services in addition to the newly launched Expana platform. For more information, please visit

We provide global coverage of commodity price trends from our international network of offices in the UK, France, Denmark and the USA. For more information, please visit

Noah A. Thomas

Expana

+1 770-910-4007

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.