Iran FM Araghchi To Hold Talks With EAM Jaishankar In New Delhi On Thursday

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, May 7 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will arrive in New Delhi late Wednesday night on his first visit to India since assuming office in August 2024 during which he will be co-chairing the 20th Joint Commission Meeting between India and Iran along with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House on Thursday afternoon.

Later in the day he will call on President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Joint Commission Meeting, being held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty, will review issues of mutual interest between the two countries and the way forward in strengthening bilateral relations, stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

While the Joint Commission is supposed to meet every year, there has been a gap in its meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic and domestic pre-occupations of the two countries.

"The latest status of the implementation of bilateral economic agreements between the two countries will be reviewed and followed up in the course of the commission's work," Iran's Embassy in New Delhi posted on X.

Araghchi's visit comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindoor', targetting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the attack.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei had on Wednesday voiced serious concern over the intensifying conflict between India and Pakistan, urging both nations to exercise restraint.

Baghaei stated that the growing tensions and clashes between two major nations, both of which share long-standing ties of friendship with Iran, are a matter of serious concern.

He expressed hope that both parties would take steps toward de-escalation and prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

Araghchi had also strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and extended condolences to the people and government of India

"Iran strongly and unequivocally condemns the terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people & government of India," he posted on X.

Earlier this week, Araghchi visited Pakistan, leading a political delegation and holding meetings with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.