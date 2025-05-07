Tiktok In Egypt: Where Rich And Poor Meet And The State Watches Everything

MENAFN - The Conversation) After being released from detention in 2011, Egyptian engineer and activist Wael Ghonim told the media:

He'd been taken into custody for his role in the revolution that toppled the regime of Hosni Mubarak. Part of the success of this unprecedented popular uprising was due to the role of social media in mobilising citizens around a common political cause.

In 2025, after a decade under the repressive government of Abdel Fattah el-Sisi , it's fair to say that little has remained of Ghonim's vision. Social media use in Egypt is closely guarded by the authorities to detect signs of opposition. Citizens are routinely detained , even for the slightest criticism of the government.

In 2018 Egypt introduced a new law , apparently to curb the problem of online misinformation and disinformation. This law is, in reality, often used to stifle dissent . Egyptians today operate within unclear boundaries of what is permissible to say online. The result is widespread self-censorship for fear of arrest.

As a scholar of political communication and new media I've written books on global social media. I teach students about the social and political impact of digital and social media in Egypt. The video sharing platform TikTok is a frequent subject in my classes because it reveals both the liberating and the repressive effects of social media use in Egypt.

TikTok stands out for its ability to create viral videos and sudden micro-celebrities. This has made it a lightning rod for government crackdowns. But it has also connected people across socio-economic divides and bred a lively new cultural and political debate – one that's not as easy for the government to police.

TikTok in Egypt

Since 2020, TikTok has become immensely popular in Egypt, with an estimated 33 million users over 18 years old.

While TikTok hasn't taken on the explicit political dimension that Facebook or Twitter did over a decade ago, it has already become the theatre of a series of incidents that have landed its users in the crosshairs of the authorities. This has exposed political rifts and tensions.

Facebook was the prominent social media during the revolution. Sherif9282/Wikimedia Commons

Most of the incidents are related to the ability of TikTok to work as a“virality engine” – even users with few followers can gain a sudden and sometimes problematic celebrity.

But while Egyptian authorities have evidently been cracking down on TikTok users, there have been no concrete plans to ban the platform. In fact, some government branches have used it to advance their own initiatives. The Ministry of Youth and Sports, for example, signed an agreement with TikTok to launch the Egyptian TikTok Creator Hub, designed to educate youth on using social media responsibly.

Women targeted

Since 2020, Egyptian authorities have arrested TikTok users under charges ranging from the violation of family values to the spread of false information and allegations of belonging to terrorist organisations. Most of these TikTokers didn't post explicit sexual or political content, making the charges against them appear exaggerated. These cases suggest the authorities are closely monitoring the platform, following strict moral and political considerations.

The most high profile cases have involved young women, most notably Haneen Hossam and Mawada Eladham , who were arrested in 2020 for violating family values. Article 25 of Egypt's anti-cybercrime law states that content“violating the family principles and values upheld by Egyptian society may be punished by a minimum of six months' imprisonment and/or a fine”. It leaves the definition of family values purposefully vague.

Observers have noted that this vagueness has allowed the law to be applied in a range of different cases. More than a dozen women have faced similar charges, endured pretrial detention and been handed lengthy prison sentences.

The arbitrary nature of many of the charges suggests a possible deeper motive: policing the presence of young women in digital spaces where they can gain influence and financial independence outside traditional family or work structures.

TikTok has given ordinary users in Egypt unprecedented visibility, in some cases allowing them to challenge social norms , often through humour. This appears to have unsettled authorities, who appear to have sought to send a message to the broader population.

Arrests

TikTok-related arrests have not been limited to family values. In 2022, three users were arrested for criticising rising food prices. They were charged with spreading fake news, despite the fact that inflation in Egypt was rising sharply .

In 2023, a parody skit of a fake jail visit by a TikToker went viral. The creators were arrested and charged with belonging to a terror organisation, spreading fake news and misusing social media.

Such arrests indicate that TikTok content that touches on politically sensitive matters, even in jest, is posing a new type of challenge for the Egyptian government. The state is particularly concerned with viral content that might bring attention to its poor human rights record. This includes notoriously bad conditions in jails.

'Egypt' and 'Masr'

At the same time, the platform is proving able to connect people from very different social and economic backgrounds, as it is seen to do globally .

Egypt is very hierarchical. Small, affluent elite groups live in a separate and secluded socio-economic reality from the majority of the population. Thirty percent of Egyptians live under the poverty line.

On TikTok, the more privileged, cosmopolitan section of society is referred to as“Egypt”. The poor and disenfranchised are“Masr” (مصر), the Arabic word for Egypt.

TikTok is aimed at generating viral content more than it is a networking site, like Facebook, that's based on pre-existing social connections. The result is a virtual common space where the two sides can interact in new ways. This engenders unique social and cultural dynamics also observed in other countries.

“Egypt” watches“Masr” create all kinds of content – from singing and dancing routines to live begging.“Masr” gets to peek into the otherwise inaccessible world of the wealthy.

In the current climate of an economic crisis, this divide can be glaring. While most Egyptians are struggling with inflation, the cost of living and unemployment, the wealthy flaunt their lifestyles on TikTok.

When wealthy TikTokers post content complaining about relatively petty issues like a long wait for valet parking at a luxury restaurant or boast about their weekly allowance, it reveals their disconnect from the everyday hardships faced by the less privileged.

Users are able to comment freely on each other's videos, sharing their unvarnished opinions. A student boasting about their weekly allowance of 3,000 EGP (US$60) might be told,“This is some people's monthly salary.”

Political consequences

Since it first appeared in 2020, TikTok in Egypt has evolved from a platform mainly geared towards silly and entertaining content by teenagers. It's become an outlet for people of all ages interested in gathering information, keeping abreast of current trends and events, and also a space for political engagement, especially on the issue of Palestine .

There hasn't been an obvious politicisation of TikTok in Egypt yet and there might never be, given the strict policing by authorities. But TikTok's ability to expose divisions in Egyptian society and connect citizens across demographic cleavages could potentially have unexpected political consequences in the near future.

Shahd Atef contributed to the research for this article