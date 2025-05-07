WOLVERINE BOOTS AND COUNTRY SUPERSTAR JORDAN DAVIS TEAM UP TO SUPPORT AMERICAN TRADESPEOPLE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For more than 140 years, Wolverine has supported those whose work we couldn't live without – American tradesmen and women," said Lauren King, Senior Director of Marketing for Wolverine. "We want to give trades businesses the confidence to thrive – especially in uncertain economic times – and the Wolverine x Jordan Davis Trades Tour celebrates their hard work, resilience, and impact."

Each of the eight selected businesses will receive a package of support and recognition that includes $7,500 to cover business related costs, boots and gear for their team, a VIP experience at a Jordan Davis show in their area, and promotion of their business on the "Ain't Enough Road" tour.

To nominate a business for the Trades Tour, businesses can apply at from now through June 7, with winners selected and announced in July. Winning businesses must employ between 5-50 people, be involved and in good standing in their local community and have been in business for at least 5 years.

"I come from a long line of tradesmen and being able to recognize today's generation of workers for all they do feels like home," said Jordan Davis. "Supporting American trades businesses with financial support and trusted gear that's comfortable, versatile, and will help them get the job done, day in and day out is truly an honor."

Wolverine recently launched the "Jordan Davis Picks" collection featuring Davis's favorite Wolverine boots, apparel, and accessories, available on Wolverine and at select retailers across the country. Later this year, Davis is collaborating with Wolverine on a brand-new custom collection set to launch this fall.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 142-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed over $2 million to organizations in support of the skilled trades. For more information, visit . Wolverine is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW )

ABOUT JORDAN DAVIS

Award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis's highly-anticipated second full-length album, Bluebird Days, produced four consecutive #1's and two "song of the year" award-winning titles including the 5X Platinum-selling hit "Buy Dirt," (CMA Awards 2022, NSAI Awards 2023) and 3X Platinum-selling "Next Thing You Know" (ACM Awards 2024). All penned by Davis, the Louisiana- born and raised star also released the chart-topping hit singles "What My World Spins Around" and "Tucson Too Late," in addition to "Next Thing You Know" and "Buy Dirt," earning numerous award nominations, including CMA, ACM, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and iHeart Award nods as well as his second Platinum-Certified album, Bluebird Days. Davis previously notched four consecutive No. 1 hits-totaling eight #1s on Country radio - off of his Platinum-Certified debut album Home State including the 4x Platinum "Singles You Up," and 2x Platinum-selling songs "Take It From Me" and "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" along with his most recent No.1 single "I Ain't Sayin'." In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, in addition to being a 2X nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, he was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. He's appeared on Good Morning America, TODAY, Live with Kelly and Mark, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, CBS Mornings, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Kelly Clarkson Show, College GameDay, and more. Starting 2025 off internationally, Davis served as direct support for Luke Combs' stadium tour in New Zealand and Australia. Additionally, Davis was direct support for Luke on his 2024 Growin' Up and Getting Old Tour and followed with his string of U.S. and international shows headlining his DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR in the fall of 2024. Davis's highly anticipated new album Learn the Hard Way is set to be released August 15th and includes new title track "Learn the Hard Way," "I Ain't Sayin'," "Know You Like That," and "In Case You Missed It," and "Bar None." For more information, visit JordanDavisOfficial ( .

